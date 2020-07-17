https://www.theepochtimes.com/justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-announces-shes-receiving-treatment-for-liver-cancer_3428270.html

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that she’s receiving treatment for liver cancer after undergoing hospital treatment earlier in the week.

Ginsburg, 87, has battled several different types of cancer over the year. However, it’s the first time she has developed liver cancer.

Now, she will undergo chemotherapy to deal with the health issue.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” Ginsburg said in a statement. “I remain fully able to do that.”

She was hospitalized earlier this week for another, unrelated issue to the cancer treatment, Ginsburg added in the statement. On Tuesday, she had gall stones removed and had to get an infection treated before she was discharged one day after.

“Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information,” Ginsburg said in the statement on Friday.

She added, “My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease. I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work.”

The Supreme Court in Washington on March 10, 2020. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

The liberal justice previously revealed several battles with cancer including colorectal, pancreatic, and lung cancers. Over the past several years, Ginsburg’s health has come under intense scrutiny and interest as President Donald Trump could name a third justice if anything happens to her, becoming a major election topic.

In a White House press conference on Tuesday, a reporter asked Trump about the justice’s most recent hospitalization.

“I wish her the best,” Trump responded.

Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that Trump would act quickly if there is a vacancy on the court. “I can’t imagine if he had a vacancy on the Supreme Court that he would not very quickly [to] make the appointment and look for the Senate to take quick action,” he said in response to a question in a news conference.

Trump has successfully nominated Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. Ginsburg, meanwhile, was nominated to the court by former President Bill Clinton in 1993.

In August 2019, she underwent radiation therapy for pancreatic cancer. In December 2018, Ginsburg had two cancerous growths removed from her left lung.

