President Donald Trump’s campaign had a shakeup this week with Brad Parscale being removed as campaign manager, but Kellyanne Conway, who was brought in toward the end of the president’s 2016 campaign to serve as manager of his winning campaign, said Friday she’s not returning to that role for the 2020 race.

“I am at the White House where the president wants me to be, and he and I have had this conversation many times,” Conway, Trump’s presidential counselor, said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “I want to be where my best and highest use is for the president, and I still believe that a president running for reelection, those fortunes rise and fall mostly on what is done where he is, in this building.”

Conway added that as Trump’s campaign manager, she was also the “only woman” in his debate preparation most of the time, and “even if I have to take vacation time I will be there as well because that’s going to be must-see TV.”

Conway also said she hasn’t gone anywhere, because she works “in the intersection between policy and communication,” and the president’s service to the United States will be seen and heard about in the convention and debates. She predicted he will be as strong debating Joe Biden as he was debating Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“I read here the Democrats are going to reduce their convention to 300 people,” said Conway. “That is a small second wedding where I come from folks. That is not a political convention.”

Meanwhile, she said she is glad that Parscale will remain with the campaign and work on the campaign’s digital infrastructure.

“In 2016 we were understaffed and underresourced, but we were also underestimating the underdogs,” said Conway. “I’d like to see the 2020 campaign have the same swagger and hunger in the job that we had in 2016.”

She added that she’s seeing a lot of the same trends now that were going on in 2016, including Biden running on his record like Clinton did.

“People who don’t pay attention to politics and never watch a rally will absolutely tune into the convention, to the debates, to learn to see the contrast,” Conway said.

