https://www.dailywire.com/news/khan-8-insane-things-that-happened-in-seattles-radical-autonomous-zone
Far from becoming six blocks of some anarchical utopia that might gleam in Noam Chomsky’s eyes, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in downtown Seattle quickly and predictably devolved into all kinds of chaos including, at times, violence and despotism. CHAZ (or CHOP for some) offered all of us a crash course on what much of current progressivism looks like when finally actualized and implemented into reality. It wasn’t pretty. Here are some of the more insane developments in this short-lived dystopia.
1. CHAZ makes radical demands
Read members only content for just 99¢
You’ll also unlock an ad-free experience and the Daily Wire mobile app and help support the web’s best conservative commentary.