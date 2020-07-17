https://www.theblaze.com/news/country-time-lemonade-stand-stimulus

Country Time Lemonade announced their “Littlest Bailout” program for the “littlest entrepreneurs” — children with struggling lemonade stand businesses.

The company says that they will grant a $100 “bailout” to children to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit.

“An economic relief program to help the smallest of small businesses: lemonade stands,” read the website for the program.

“Stimulus checks to help kids preserve the values of lemonade stands, honest work, and entrepreneurship, while putting a little juice back into the economy,” it explains.

Country Time released a video explaining why they began the program:

The video appears to criticize some of the companies that applied for and received bailout funds from the federal government over the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

“Those small business bailout are going to not-so-small corporations,” says the announcer.

“Steakhouses, sports teams, oil companies?” he continues. “Big guys muscling little guys out of the way? That doesn’t seem right!”

Children above the age of 14 years can apply for the “little stimulus” at countrytimebailout.com. Children younger than 14 will need a parent or guardian to apply for them. The application period will end on August 14.

Many companies and organizations have faced criticism for taking coronavirus funds from the government when so many small businesses were denied the benefit.

Country Time made headlines in 2018 with a similar campaign to pay the fines for children who were busted for running a lemonade stand without a business permit.

“Kids across the country are getting busted for operating lemonade stands without a permit. We’re taking the lead to #SaveLemonadeStands by paying for kids’ fines + permits this year. For every RT this gets we’ll donate $1 (up to $500,000) to help kids next year [and] beyond,” they tweeted.

The current stimulus campaign had a similar positive message.

“So, when life gives you social distancing, you make lemonade!” the video announcer concludes.

