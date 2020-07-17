https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/lessen-864-left-full-idiots-facisttrump/

This is what happens when you replace reading and math with social justice studies.

On Friday the hashtag “#FacistTrump” started trending on Twitter.

Not “#FascistTrump” but “FacistTrump”

#FacistTrump was retweeted over 12,000 times!

These Marxist idiots want back in power so they can take more of your money, pass out reparations and defund police.

Good grief.

