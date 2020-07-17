https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/miss-swimsuit-uk-stripped-title-posting-lives-matter-facebook-questioning-george-floyd-innocent/

Miss Swimsuit UK Jasmine Archer-Jones, 23, has been stripped of her title for posting that “All Lives Matter” and questioning the innocence of leftist martyr George Floyd.

The swimsuit model is also under attack over her boyfriend’s Facebook posts, including a meme that said “white guilt is real, white privilege is a leftist lie.”

Archer moved to Texas shortly after winning her title last year and is in a relationship with US-based talent agency boss Todd Markey.

The Daily Mail reports “based in Houston, Texas, Mr Markey, who spent some of his childhood in South Africa, is believed to be a Donald Trump supporting separated father-of-two who shares his girlfriend’s views on the Black Lives Matter movement.”

On June 3, Archer posted about the riots saying “This is ridiculous now. It HAS to STOP. ALL lives matter, if you look deeply into statistics, more UNARMED WHITE people DIED than BLACK last year.” She added, “yes some people may say George Floyd died when he was innocent but I am yet to see hard evidence of this.”

‘There is video footage of him refusing to get out of his car which warrants for the police officers to use whatever means necessary to restrain the person,” Archer said.

“Miss Swimsuit UK quickly de-crowned the fitness queen, deleting all traces of Miss Archer-Jones from their website,” Daily Mail reports.

The Sun reports that a source told them that Miss Swimsuit UK quickly disassociated with Miss Archer-Jones as they support the Black Lives Matter campaign.

