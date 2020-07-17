http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/bZvllKKGGdA/more-evidence-that-we-live-in-a-world-gone-mad.php

These are a few stories that are not particularly significant in themselves, but illustrate the depth of the madness to which our culture has sunk.

First, the beer bottle that looks like a KKK member.

A bar in Connecticut has pulled a beer from its lineup after customers complained that the bottle looked like a Ku Klux Klan hood.

I assumed this was another instance of people seeing KKK hoods, nooses and the like, everywhere. But no. The bottle was actually designed to look like a KKK member dressed for an outing:

On the Omnipollo website, the beer is described as “a collaborative effort together with our good friends – and world-class brewers – at Buxton Brewery (UK). Yellow Belly — a person who is without courage, fortitude, or nerve; a coward. To us, one of the most cowardly deeds is to act anonymously, hiding behind a group. A signifying trait of institutionalized racism. This beer is brewed to celebrate all things new, open-minded and progressive. A peanut butter biscuit stout with no biscuits, butter or nuts. Taste, enjoy, and don’t be prejudiced.”

So they did it on purpose:

The New York Post story also describes Yellow Belly as a “$40 bottle of beer.” I hope to God that $40 at least buys you a six-pack.

Then we have the Gettysburg, South Dakota police department. Coincidentally, an uncle of George Floyd lives in Gettysburg, a town of a little over 1,000 in South Dakota. The uncle demanded that the Gettysburg police department remove the Confederate flag from its badge:

Gettysburg was founded after 1900 and was named, I take it, for the battle. The badge is a typical design showing the crossed flags of the armies that participated in the battle, along with a cannon. I don’t suppose anyone imagined that the inhabitants of Gettysburg, S.D. harbored secret Confederate sympathies. But these days, it apparently is inadmissible to acknowledge that Confederates fought at Gettysburg. The police department has removed the Southern flag from its patch.

One more: in Miami, a statue of Jesus was beheaded:

Less than a week after another incident targeting Catholics in Florida, the statue of Jesus was found beheaded and knocked off its pedestal outside of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, WSVN reported.

Jesus statue found vandalized at a church in Kendall. The Archdiocese of Miami wants it investigated as a hate crime @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/8Xvf0Yhmvk — Christian De La Rosa (@delarosaWPLG) July 16, 2020

Investigated as a hate crime? Don’t hold your breath. Actually, there have been a number of attacks on Jesus in recent weeks as a symbol of “white supremacy.”

That is the world we inhabit in July 2020.

