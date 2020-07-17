https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/daily-breakfast-prayer-president-trump/

At 7:30 this morning, July 17, the ocean water temp here at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, was 84 degrees. Body surfing was great after my 12-mile bike ride up and down the beach. Sun. Sun. Sun. The Blockade Runner Hotel is full. Same with the other two hotels. No available rooms. All sold out. Hundreds of people, families, joggers already on the beach so early, and no virus masks … none … not one.

Back home by 9. Our dog, Winnie (6-year-old tricolor King Charles Cavalier Spaniel), went for a swim in our pool with me to help me wash off the ocean salt.

Then a moment of prayer with my wife as we do every morning before breakfast: Thank you, God, for all our blessings. What would you have us do today, God? Please bless us today, bless our family members and friends, and guide our president through the landmines of the deep state swamp to make America great again. Amen.

Breakfast: Waffles, lots of butter and maple syrup at 9:30, with a banana and cranberry juice.

Winnie fell to sleep on one of the Sunbrella pink lounges by the pool so the sun’s UV rays could burn off any China virus (such a smart dog). My wife, Ginger, was sitting inside the screened porch reading a Daniel Silva novel and watching the powerboats go back and forth behind our home. American flags. Trump flags. Hundreds of them.

Turned on the TV. Fewer people filed for unemployment for the ninth straight week. Home starts up 17%. Stock prices up. Nasdaq still at a record level. Oil at $40 a barrel so frackers are back drilling to keep the U.S. energy independent. America’s COVID deaths are still lowest per capita of any industrial countries when New York and New Jersey are removed from the totals, even though U.S. cases increased. The National Association of Police Organizations just endorsed Trump after endorsing Obama/Biden in 2008 and 2012. Rasmussen from yesterday shows Trump at 47%, up 6 points from two weeks ago, which is the same as Barack Obama on this same date in 2012 when he ran for reelection.

OK, now if our daughter calls to say hi (who has a new job as the in-house VP lawyer reporting to the CEO of a 3,000-people company) and if my score is under 80 from the white golf tees, then this could be just about a perfect day.

To quote songwriter Joe Walsh: “Life’s been good to me so far.”

How has life been to you? And how will all that change if Joe Biden is elected to implement the socialist, anti-religion, race-based Democratic platform?

