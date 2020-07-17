http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/R0BgZM3nAhY/

The CW debuted “Killer Camp” on Thursday, while Fox’s “Labor of Love” picked a sperm donor

The “30 Rock” gang got back together on Thursday for what was essentially a one-hour commercial for new Comcast-NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. (The unique upfront approach also plugged NBCU linear programming.)

ABC’s putt-putt golf competition “Holey Moley” outperformed the “30 Rock” reunion special, coming in as the night’s highest-rated show on the English-language broadcast networks.

NBC managed to tie CBS and Fox for third place in primetime ratings, rising from its fourth-place position in the key demo last Thursday, a rank it shared with Fox and Telemundo. In terms of total viewers, NBC was third, just as it was a week ago.

Due to its promotional nature for new streaming service Peacock, the “30 Rock” reunion special was not carried by all NBC affiliates across every cable provider. That could impact its ratings. Numerous NBCUniversal channels will be re-airing the special this evening.

ABC and Univision tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was second in total viewers with an average of 2.99 million, Univision was fourth with 1.4 million.

For ABC, “Holey Moley” at 8 p.m. got a 0.5/4 and 3.4 million viewers. At 9, “Don’t” landed a 0.5/3 and 2.7 million viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 earned a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million viewers.

CBS, NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS, which aired only repeats, was first in total viewers with 3.04 million, NBC was third with 1.7 million and Fox was fifth with 1.2 million.

For NBC, “30 Rock: A One-Time Special” put up a 0.4/3 and 2.5 million viewers from 8-9 p.m. The rest of the network’s primetime block was filled with reruns.

For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 received a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers. At 9, the “Labor of Love” Season 1 finale settled for a 0.2/2 and 976,000 viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in viewers with 829,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 465,000. At 8, the series premiere of “Killer Camp” managed a 0.1/1 and 520,000 viewers. It was followed by back-to-back encores.

