https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-19-new-york-long-island-hafeez-yehman/2020/07/17/id/977836

A 43-year-old man from New York emerged from the hospital after a 108-day ordeal with COVID-19 on Friday, greeted with cheers and applause from family, friends, and staff, local media reported.

Hafeez Yehman, who was placed on a ventilator three times in his more than three-month stay at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Uniondale before he can go home, New York CW network affiliate WPIX reported.

His first priorities are spending time with his family, eating a home-cooked meal, and drinking a soda, he said.

His 108-day hospitalization was a record for LIJ, which has treated more patients than any facility in the state.

Yehman’s sister-in-law, Pratima Rehman, credited the support of the medical community as the key to her brother-in-law surviving.

“Without them, I don’t know what would have happened,” she said. “We are so excited. We want to thank every one of the doctors and nurses.”

Pratima Rehman also said Hafeez Rehman’s desire to return home to his two daughters was a primary motivation.

