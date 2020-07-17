https://www.theblaze.com/news/nick-cannon-talk-show-postponed

Television show host and producer Nick Cannon is facing more fallout from the anti-Semitic conspiracy theories he ranted about on his podcast show, “Cannon’s Class.”

Entertainment distributor Dembar-Mercury announced on Friday that they would be postponing Cannon’s new talk show for a year.

“The ‘Nick Cannon’ talk show will not debut this year,” said a spokesperson for the company in a statement to Page Six.

“After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere. We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views,” the statement continued.

“We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the ‘Nick Cannon’ talk show,” they added.

“Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury condemn anti-Semitism, racism and hate speech,” the statement concluded. “It runs counter to everything we stand for.”

Cannon has apologized for the controversial statements he made against Jews and white people on his podcast, and has promised to educate himself about the pain he caused the Jewish community.

Corporations react

Cannon was also fired by ViacomCBS, the parent company of MTV, over the podcast comments. He responded in a lengthy statement that accused the company of oppressing him and demanded they give him full ownership of the show he developed and produced for corporation.

“They wanted to put the young negro in his place,” replied Cannon in the statement. “They wanted to show me who is boss, hang me out to dry and make an example of anyone who says something they don’t agree with.”

ViacomCBS had maintained a business relationship with Cannon since the 1990s.

Despite an onslaught of criticism, Fox network decided to stand with Cannon and keep him on as the host to their popular show, “The Masked Singer.”

Worrisome tweets

Cannon’s fans have worried about his reaction to the fallout from the controversy because of odd statements he’s made from his Twitter account.

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse,” he tweeted.

“Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth,” he concluded.

Here’s more about the Cannon anti-Semitic controversy:

[embedded content]

Nick Cannon apologizes to Jewish community for anti-Semitic comments



www.youtube.com



