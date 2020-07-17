https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/noose-hoaxer-bubba-wallace-booed-nascar-star-race-qualifier-cheered-crash-video/

Noose hoaxer Bubba Wallace this week was booed as he was introduced at the NASCAR all-star qualifier and cheered after he crashed.

The media exploded last month after NASCAR released a statement revealing that a ‘noose’ was reportedly found in top driver Bubba Wallace’s Talladega garage stall.

The FBI unleashed 15 agents on the case and ultimately determined that the ‘noose’ was actually a garage door pull rope.

It was a garage door pull rope.

Fans feel duped after rallying around a crying Bubba Wallace.

“Bubba Wallace was also booed when he was introduced, and many cheered when he crashed,” AP reporter Jenna Fryer said.

Bubba Wallace was also booed when he was introduced, and many cheered when he crashed. NASCAR still has a lot of work to do to back up its position. The group Justice 4 Diversity held signs along Speedway Blvd. after the race. — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) July 16, 2020

Bubba got booed:

[embedded content]

Bubba Wallace crashed 17 laps into the race and the crowd cheered.

Watch Bubba Wallace crash:

A big crash involving @BubbaWallace and @Mc_Driver! Our first caution of the night is out in the All-Star Open at @BMSupdates. pic.twitter.com/W8OoykuuFs — NASCAR Alerts (@NASCAR_Alerts) July 15, 2020

The hate hoaxer was a poor sport and blamed his crash on Michael McDowell.

“Just disrespect. When you get hooked the right rear into the wall – I don’t even need to see a replay,” Wallace said to Fox Sports after the race. “People say one of the nicest guys in the garage. Can’t wait for the God-fearing text he’s going to send me about preaching and praising respect. What a joke he is.”

