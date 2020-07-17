https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/noose-hoaxer-bubba-wallace-booed-nascar-star-race-qualifier-cheered-crash-video/

Noose hoaxer Bubba Wallace this week was booed as he was introduced at the NASCAR all-star qualifier and cheered after he crashed.

The media exploded last month after NASCAR released a statement revealing that a ‘noose’ was reportedly found in top driver Bubba Wallace’s Talladega garage stall.

The FBI unleashed 15 agents on the case and ultimately determined that the ‘noose’ was actually a garage door pull rope.

It was a garage door pull rope.

Fans feel duped after rallying around a crying Bubba Wallace.

“Bubba Wallace was also booed when he was introduced, and many cheered when he crashed,” AP reporter Jenna Fryer said.

Bubba got booed:

Bubba Wallace crashed 17 laps into the race and the crowd cheered.

Watch Bubba Wallace crash:

The hate hoaxer was a poor sport and blamed his crash on Michael McDowell.

“Just disrespect. When you get hooked the right rear into the wall – I don’t even need to see a replay,” Wallace said to Fox Sports after the race. “People say one of the nicest guys in the garage. Can’t wait for the God-fearing text he’s going to send me about preaching and praising respect. What a joke he is.”

