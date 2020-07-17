https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/perfect-first-woman-veep-caitlin-jenner-wants-kanye-wests-vice-president/

Caitlyn Jenner wants to be Kanye West’s running mate.

She would then wear the title of first female Vice President.

TMZ reported:

Caitlyn was walking back to her car after grabbing some Starbucks in Westlake Village, CA when she was asked if she’d be voting Kanye for Prez in the 2020 election.

It’s pretty funny … Caitlyn says she’s already texted Kanye about being his running mate!!!

Caitlyn thinks they’d make a pretty awesome combination on the Birthday Party ticket … and while it sounds like she’s joking about being Ye’s veep, ya can’t exactly rule it out, not with the way Kanye’s entered the race at the last minute.