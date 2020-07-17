https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/philadelphia-schools-virtual-learning-william-hite/2020/07/17/id/977744

Schools in Philadelphia will not be resuming full in-person learning in the fall.

“Our schools will offer a mix of face-to-face and digital learning to help meet the varied needs of all of our students, families and staff, said school district Superintendent William Hite in outlining the plan.

According to WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, the district is planning a split schedule, including two days in the classroom and three days of virtual learning.

But there also will be an option for a full virtual learning program for those not comfortable with having their children in school during the pandemic.

“There is still a need that children need to engage with adults and teachers, and that is the reason why we didn’t start with all-virtual,” Hite said. “In order to maintain social distancing, we can only take a percentage or a portion of our populations in schools at one time.”

But The Philadelphia Inquirer noted officials say extra safety steps could cost as much as $80 million.

And Hite said the school district would need additional federal funds to pay for the plan.

“We all want to return to school in the way that we have been most accustomed to, but COVID-19 has taught us that we must be willing to adopt practices that might not be what we are used to, but practices that will be absolutely required to stop the spread of this virus,” he said.

