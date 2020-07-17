https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-trump-coronavirus-masks/2020/07/17/id/977703

Sixty percent of Americans now say they disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, compared to 38% who approve, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll.

By comparison, in late May 53% disapproved, while 46% approved.

Here are how the results of the new poll, released Friday, break down:

64% say they have little or no trust at all in what Trump says about the pandemic, compared to 34% who say they have a great deal or good amount of trust.

63% say it is more important to control the spread of the virus, while 33% say it is more important to restart the economy.

66% say they are worried that they or someone in their immediate family might catch the coronavirus, while 29% say they are not too worried or not worried at all.

79% say they wear a mask all or most of the time around other people outside their home, compared to 15 percent who say they wear one a good amount of the time or some of the time. 5% say they never wear a mask.

The poll, conducted July 12-15, surveyed 1,006 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

