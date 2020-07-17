http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ikDDXNe0jRE/

A police officer in Portland, Oregon, highlighted the hypocrisy of Black Lives Matter protesters in an interview released Wednesday.

“It says something when you’re at a Black Lives Matter protest, you have more minorities on the police side than you have in a violent crowd, and you have white people screaming at black officers, ‘You have the biggest nose I’ve ever seen,’” said Officer Jakhary Jackson.

“You hear these things, and you go, ‘Are they gonna say something to this person?’ No,” he stated in the video:

Officer Jackson talks about being a black police officer working at the demonstrations in Portland, Oregon. pic.twitter.com/ZtIjQ7AMaO — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 15, 2020

At the protests, Jackson saw people who sincerely wanted change and who had been impacted by racism. However, he said they were “faded out by people that have no idea what racism is all about.”

The officer continued:

Never experienced racism. They don’t even know that the tactics they are using are the same tactics that were used against my people. And they don’t even know, they don’t even know the history, they don’t know what they’re saying. Coming from someone who graduated from PSU with a history degree, it’s actually frightening. I’m cool with, you know, people being like they want to help a movement, but then when you go to a gentrified community, and one of the first pictures I saw of one of the businesses that was looted was a black-owned business, I’m like, ‘They’re not even from here. They don’t even know what they’re even doing.’ It’s divisive, it’s hurting the community.

Last weekend, a Portland protester told an officer she hoped someone “kills your whole fucking family,” and that “someone burns down your precinct with all y’all inside,” according to Breitbart News.

The report added:

“Fuck off, you bitch,” she screamed as authorities urged her to move forward. “I’m disabled, I can’t walk [inaudible],” she objected as officers pushed her forward with night sticks. After matching pace with the officers, the woman turned and said calmly, “I hope someone kills your whole fucking family,” flashing a large grin.

Officer Jackson said his cousin went to a march, but left when he realized it was not what he thought it would be.

“I actually had a cousin who went to one of the marches and he left, and he said, ‘This has turned into something else. This is weird,’” he explained.

In the midst of the violence and verbal attacks, Jackson had a good conversation with two young men who were picking up trash left behind by the protesters.

“A few of us from my team, we went over and we had to shake their hands. I was so moved by them and so impressed, and they said, ‘You know,’ their words, ‘We’re from here, this is our city. I don’t understand why people are coming here and destroying it,’” he concluded.

