https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/07/17/press-sec-mcenany-highlights-chicagos-rampant-violence-mayor-responds-by-calling-her-karen-n658110

Like many American cities controlled by Democrats, Chicago is suffering widespread and growing violence. The same cities are actively demoralizing their police forces, and many are also defunding them.

Chicago’s customary weekend violence has spread into the workdays. Thursday night, two died and fifteen were wounded according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A 20-year-old man was on a motorcycle about 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of South St. Louis Avenue when two people approached, pulled out guns and opened fire, according to Chicago police. The man was hit in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. The day’s first homicide happened just after 1 a.m. in Englewood on the South Side. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire found the male unresponsive in an alley in the 6900 block of South Peoria Street, police said. He had been shot multiple times in the head and body. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A five-month-old was also grazed in one shooting.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary noted Chicago’s rising violence and strongly suggested that Mayor Lori Lightfoot — last seen introducing the “Census Cowboy” to encourage Chicagoans to answer the federal census — get a handle on crime in her city.

During her daily press briefing, McEnany referred to Lightfoot as a “derelict mayor” who “should step up and ask for federal help because she is doing a very poor job at protecting her streets.”

McEnany suggested Lightfoot could request federal assistance to prevent people from dying on Chicago’s bloody streets. She also said President Trump has sent Lightfoot a letter regarding securing the city and protecting its citizens.

Lightfoot’s response to McEnany lacks a concrete policy proposal:

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

Nor does it even rise to the level of a “sick burn.” It’s a self-own.

Like many large American cities, Chicago has experienced rolling protests and violence for weeks. The befuddled Mayor Lightfoot has no answer.

The Democratic Party as a whole went swiftly from merely being soft on crime to being its active ally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

