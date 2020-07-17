https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/504140-progressive-bowman-ousts-engel-in-primary-stunner

Progressive Democrat Jamaal Bowman defeated longtime Rep. Eliot EngelEliot Lance EngelOvernight Defense: Esper announces new steps on diversity in military but memo silent on Confederate flag | Defense bill amendment would sanction Russians over bounties | US accuses Russia of planting landmines in Libya How a progressive populist appears to have toppled Engel Massachusetts Democrat calls for Voice of America chief to resign MORE in New York’s Democratic primary, pulling off a major anti-establishment win.

The win was widely anticipated after Bowman had built a double-digit lead on June 23, when the primary took place, though the counting of mailed-in ballots delayed the final results for more than three weeks.

Bowman’s victory confirmation on Friday provides progressives a major boost after a mixed year of results, showcasing the strides made by the left in reshaping the Democratic Party. The district, New York’s 16th, is heavily Democratic and Bowman is almost certain to coast to victory in November.

It also marks another instance in which a senior lawmaker in the state is ousted in a primary after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHow Republicans can embrace environmentalism and win On The Money: Weekly jobless claims tick down, but remain above 1 million | Blacks, Hispanics less likely to receive stimulus checks quickly | Growing number of retailers requiring masks nationwide Goya fury underscores Biden need to attract Latino support MORE (D-N.Y.) stunned the political establishment by defeating former Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyHow a progressive populist appears to have toppled Engel Bowman declares victory over Engel in New York primary as votes still counted Progressives riding high as votes tabulated in NY, Kentucky MORE (D-N.Y.) in 2018.

Meanwhile, Rep. Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyCongress backs push for national cyber czar How a progressive populist appears to have toppled Engel Democrats blast Trump for commuting Roger Stone: ‘The most corrupt president in history’ MORE (D-N.Y.), the Chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, was in a tight race in a primary pitting her against Suraj Patel.

Bowman had gained big momentum in polling and fundraising toward the end of the campaign amid criticism of Engel’s absence from the district and the protests against racial injustice roiling the country.

A poll conducted by the progressive firm Data for Progress showed Bowman up 10 points over Engel. Bowman’s campaign also announced the candidate raised $2 million ahead of the primary from more than 65,000 individual donors.

Additionally, he received the support of major progressive figures, including Ocasio-Cortez, as well as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGoya fury underscores Biden need to attract Latino support Teachers’ unions balk at reopening schools, hurting country and Trump Progressive group launches M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenPreventing a public health crisis from turning into a homelessness crisis Warnock campaign boasts confidence heading into Georgia Senate race How a progressive populist appears to have toppled Engel MORE (D-Mass.).

Engel faced criticism from Bowman and other Democrats who said he was not present much in the district during much of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has faced backlash for his foreign policy platforms. Engel voted for the Iraq War and opposed the Iran nuclear deal during the Obama administration.

The longtime congressman also took heat after he was captured on camera at an event against racial injustice pressing to speak while saying he wouldn’t have cared had he not faced a primary challenge.

First elected to Congress in 1988, Engel has been a fixture in New York politics since the 1970s. In the final weeks before the primary, as Bowman gained momentum in the race, prominent Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHow Republicans can embrace environmentalism and win OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Court strikes down Trump administration’s methane rollback | Energy regulators uphold compensation for rooftop solar energy producers | Democrats target Confederate monuments in spending bill Pelosi urges Trump to tap emergency powers to meet medical equipment, testing needs MORE (D-Calif.) and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense: Space Force chooses 2,410 airmen to join ranks | Fire aboard Navy ship extinguished | Congress backs push for national cyber czar Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers zero in on Twitter after massive hack | US, UK, Canada allege Russian hackers targeted COVID-19 vaccine researchers | Top EU court rules data transfer deal with the US is illegal Goya fury underscores Biden need to attract Latino support MORE, rushed to Engel’s aid.

But Bowman’s anti-establishment message and connection with the Black Lives Matter movement ultimately proved to be a winning strategy.

Alexandra Rojas, the executive director of the progressive group Justice Democrats, which endorsed Bowman, touted him as one of the first candidates “swept into Congress by the movement in the streets right now.”

“This win proves that a Black man who survived poverty and police violence at 11 years old has the power to transform his community and country,” Rojas said.

Engel is the fifth incumbent congressman to fall in a primary this year, following in the footsteps of fellow Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski (Ill.) and three GOP members, Reps. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingColorado GOP Rep. Scott Tipton defeated in primary upset Bottom line House GOP leaders condemn candidate who said black people should be ‘proud’ of Confederate statues MORE (R-Iowa), Denver Riggleman Denver RigglemanGOP lawmakers raise questions about WHO’s coronavirus timeline Trump’s WHO decision raises bipartisan concerns in House On The Trail: Trump, coronavirus fuel unprecedented voter enthusiasm MORE (R-Va.) and Scott Tipton Scott R. TiptonHillicon Valley: QAnon scores wins, creating GOP problem | Supreme Court upholds regulation banning robocalls to cellphones | Foreign hackers take aim at homebound Americans | Uber acquires Postmates On The Trail: Trump, coronavirus fuel unprecedented voter enthusiasm QAnon scores wins, creating GOP problem MORE (R-Colo.).

