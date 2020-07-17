https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/news-media-political-bias-rasmussen-poll/2020/07/17/id/977719

A majority of Americans think that most news organizations are politically biased, according to a new poll.

A Rasmussen poll released Friday found that a majority of likely voters think that most major news organizations have their own political agenda.

Poll results show:

63% of likely voters say most major U.S. news organizations have their own political agenda.

27% of likely voters say news organizations generally remain impartial.

87% of Republicans say they think most news outlets are politically biased.

42% of Democrats say news organizations are politically biased.

30% of likely voters say they trust the political news they are getting.

44% of likely voters think most reporters are trying to block President Donald Trump’s agenda.

48% of likely voters say they thought reporters tried to help former President Barack Obama pass his agenda in 2010.

After New York Times opinion page editor Bari Weiss resigned, the poll asked voters whether they agreed with this statement from her resignation letter: “As places like The [New York] Times and other once-great journalistic institutions betray their standards and lose sight of their principles, Americans still hunger for news that is accurate, opinions that are vital and debate that is sincere.”

The poll found that 58% of likely voters agreed with the statement, 24% disagreed and 17% were undecided. Seventy-nine percent of Republicans and 55% of unaffiliated voters agree with Weiss that Americans want fair and balanced news. Just 42% of Democrats say they share that viewpoint.

When it comes to how voters are getting their political news, 44% of the people surveyed said they turn on the TV, 29% say they get their news online, 6% say they use social media, 8% rely on the radio and 6% say they read newspapers.

One in three voters surveyed think the New York Times gets stories completely right most of the time.

The poll, conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC, surveyed 1,000 likely voters between July 15-16. The margin of sampling error is 3 percentage points.

