https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/buck-colorado-trump-poll/2020/07/17/id/977819

Colorado GOP Chairman Rep. Ken Buck cast doubt on polls showing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden well ahead of President Donald Trump, saying his state has trended more Republican over the last three presidential elections.

Buck, 61, who is in his third term representing Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, spoke to Newsmax TV on “Spicer & Co.” Friday after host Sean Spicer referred to a July 1 Public Policy Polling survey which showed Biden leading Trump by 17 points.

“I think Colorado is a much more competitive state than any of the numbers show at this point,” Buck said. “We have 2 million voter contacts in the last six months and I think that when you look at Colorado, John McCain lost Colorado by almost nine points, Mitt Romney by over six points and Donald Trump by just, between four and five points.

“So it is trending our direction, and I think this state is going to be very competitive.”

National polls show Biden leading Trump anywhere from 15 percentage points to as few as three.

The Real Clear Politics average of national polls show Biden leading by 8.6 percentage points.

Buck also said with the Denver metro area split on firearm protections and the rest of the state very supportive of the 2nd Amendment, he believed that spending efforts by gun-control advocates Mike Bloomberg and Gabby Giffords will ultimately backfire in the Senate election between incumbent Republican Corey Gardner and his Democratic opponent, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, .

“When we hear that Bloomberg is coming in, or Gabby Giffords is coming in, or somebody else is coming in, it just shows people in Colorado that the outside money is trying to influence the race between two people who are already well known in Colorado,” he said. “And I think it causes more of a backlash than any kind of positive effect.”

