Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh said the U.S. would be “lost” if Rep. Ilhan Omar ever becomes speaker of the House of Representatives.

During a conversation with a caller on his syndicated radio program “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” the host discussed the possible fallout that would take place if the Democrat lawmaker from Minnesota were elevated to serve in the role.

The speaker of the House is third in line to serve as president per the Constitution. That means if the president and vice president can’t serve in the position, the speaker of the House gets the job.

Omar is a former Somali refugee, who fled the country as a child. The caller pointed out that she is constitutionally ineligible to become president because she wasn’t born in the U.S.

“What happens if she would become speaker of the House?” the caller asked Limbaugh. “She’s not eligible to run for president.”

“My guess is that Black Lives Matter would come along and shoot anybody who said she can’t do it,” Limbaugh responded. “Because if she’s speaker of the House, do you realize we’ve lost the country? If she’s speaker of the House, she’s just a hop, skip and jump away from being president if she wants to be.”

Limbaugh later added he was “exaggerating somewhat” on the topic.

