Saad al Jabri was America’s closest antiterrorism contact in the Arab world for more than 15 years, beginning after the 9/11 attacks. The Saudi spymaster had informants, access to billions of government dollars, close relationships with key members of the royal family and an ability to get things done that Americans found rare among their connections in the Middle East.

Now Mr. Jabri is an international fugitive. He is on the run from Saudi Arabia, where officials allege that a group of men he led while working for the Interior Ministry misspent $11 billion in government money, paying themselves at least $1 billion.

The Saudi government issued extradition requests and Interpol notices. Mr. Jabri believes Saudi authorities sent an old friend of his to lure him back. In March, they jailed two of his young adult children.

The bitter fight between the Saudi government and Mr. Jabri opens the books on the country’s system of patronage, business deals and alleged self-enrichment, all done in the name of fighting terrorism.

Current and former U.S. and European intelligence officials said the investigation risks revealing sensitive secrets of U.S.-Saudi operations against Islamic extremists. They said one or both sides in the feud might leak such secrets to bolster their case.

“We don’t necessarily want counterterrorism operations exposed,” a U.S. official said.

By verifying details of the Saudi investigation and expanding on the findings through U.S. and European intelligence officials, The Wall Street Journal has pieced together a multibillion-dollar network that enriched high-ranking Saudi government officials while exerting the kingdom’s influence abroad.

Money was used for a variety of purposes including paying informants and foreign leaders like Sudan’s ex-dictator Omar al-Bashir and buying policing equipment and secure phones.

Investigators allege the network profited by overcharging the government for contracts with major Western companies such as

International Business Machines Corp.

and

Oracle Corp.

It used offshore accounts linked to big Western banks to move money, according to people familiar with the investigators’ work.

Mr. Jabri’s supporters don’t deny the movement of funds but said the system was business as usual in Saudi Arabia and was done with the blessing of his patron, then-Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef. In 2017, the prince was forced to relinquish his position by his cousin, Mohammed bin Salman, who then took over as crown prince. Mohammed bin Nayef was also pushed out of the Interior Ministry, and, this year, was arrested and accused of treason.

Mohammed bin Salman, left, spoke to then-Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef in 2016 in Riyadh.



Photo:



Saudi Royal Palace/AFP/Getty Images





Mr. Jabri left Saudi Arabia in 2017 and is living in Toronto. Canada hasn’t agreed to extradite Mr. Jabri.

His family argues that the Saudi government wants him back because he knows the secrets of the royal family, and that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has a personal vendetta against him because of a disagreement over the country’s Yemen policy and other disputes. They said a daughter and son of Mr. Jabri, age 20 and 21, are being held as hostages to get their father to return.

Mr. Jabri declined to comment. Another one of Mr. Jabri’s sons, Khalid Aljabri, a medical doctor in Boston, said in a text message: “We welcome any impartial due process that doesn’t include attempts to induce harm or extortion through child hostage taking.”

A spokesman for the Saudi Arabian government said it doesn’t comment on ongoing investigations. Saudi officials involved said they are trying to bring Mr. Jabri to justice as part of Prince Mohammed’s anticorruption drive.

President Trump has been supportive of Prince Mohammed. Congress has been critical, passing a resolution to hold the prince responsible for the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by men in the prince’s employ and voting to block arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Further Saudi moves against Mr. Jabri and his supporters could stoke anti-Saudi sentiment. Mr. Trump’s challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, has been more critical of Prince Mohammed.

Mr. Jabri, a 61-year-old with a doctorate in computer science, was the effective No. 2 in the Saudi Interior Ministry, which was run for years by Mohammed bin Nayef. Mr. Jabri ran a special ministry fund that mixed government spending on high-priority antiterrorism efforts with bonuses for Mr. Jabri and others, according to documents reviewed by the Journal and interviews with Saudi officials and Mr. Jabri’s confidants.

In the 17 years he oversaw the fund, $19.7 billion flowed through it. The government claims $11 billion was spent improperly through overpayments on contracts or was diverted to destinations including overseas bank accounts controlled by Mr. Jabri, his family and his associates, including Mohammed bin Nayef.

Mr. Jabri’s supporters argue that since Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy, the prince’s imprimatur means the payments were legal. They add that some of the payments were a reward for a job well done.

U.S. officials say that Prince Mohammed, the kingdom’s day-to-day ruler, sometimes uses corruption probes as a cover to go after political opponents or possible rivals, including the sons and loyalists of Saudi Arabia’s prior king. Prince Mohammed’s father, King Salman, acceded to the throne in 2015. They point to the November 2017 detention of some of Saudi Arabia’s wealthiest individuals at a posh hotel in Riyadh. They were forced to surrender assets in exchange for their freedom.

The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh in 2017, where some wealthy Saudis were detained during Prince Mohammed’s anticorruption push.



Photo:



GIUSEPPE CACACE/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images





Mr. Jabri’s system persisted for years with the knowledge and tacit approval of U.S. intelligence agencies who figured that as long as the money didn’t fund terrorism, it was up to the Saudis to decide if it was OK, according to former U.S. intelligence officials.

U.S. intelligence agencies were aware of money flows from Mr. Jabri’s fund to countries like Sudan and Indonesia, tribal leaders in Western Iraq, companies in the U.S. and Europe, and foreign accounts controlled by Mr. Jabri and his allies. Companies tied to the Jabri family partnered with U.S. military suppliers, making a profit off Saudi government purchases from those companies. Money flowed through international banks such as

HSBC,

according to current and former U.S. and Saudi officials and bank documents reviewed by the Journal. A spokeswoman for HSBC declined to comment.

It isn’t uncommon for people in power to make money off Saudi state business. A former U.S. security official said the structure of the fund was in line with expectations of how people operate in the kingdom and other countries in the region.

But a current Saudi official said such dealings were illegal and a theft from the public treasury. He said the money flows were different from gifts to bureaucrats from the personal wealth of royal family members, which was appropriate and continued today in the country.

Mr. Jabri’s fund was created by the late King Abdullah to crack down on homegrown terrorism after the 9/11 attacks. The strategy was to boost the Interior Ministry’s spending power by letting it keep 30% of the revenue from things like passport renewals, visa fees and speeding tickets. A few years later, the amount was increased to 45%. The counterterror funds were deployed mostly through partnerships with private-sector companies to move quickly, avoid bureaucracy and do things secretly. One of the businesses was a private jet company, which allowed Saudi operatives to move easily around the world.

Mr. Jabri did use the money for private-sector partnerships engaged in security-related businesses but created a system where he and his associates could profit, government documents and people familiar with the investigation said.

Saudi Network

A Saudi counterterrorism fund received about $19.7 billion from the Interior Ministry, but Saudi investigators allege Saad al Jabri and others misspent $11 billion of that amount, paying themselves at least $1 billion. How the fund worked, according to the investigators and bank documents reviewed by the Journal:

Saudi Interior Ministry Sent 30%-45% of revenue from categories including visa fees and tickets to… Some of those funds were paid to companies working on ministry business. …counterterrorism fund controlled by Saad al Jabri. …and then- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef …which it resold to the ministry, often at a profit. That money was funneled to numerous private companies, with financial connections to Jabri, his family and associates, set up to do counterterrorism work. Those companies included: …Jabri and his family and associates SAKAB Saudi Holding Co. Technology Control Co. which contracted for technology and services from IBM, Oracle, Cisco, SAS Institute, Digital Signal, and others, who aren’t charged with any wrongdoing… which transferred money to accounts and companies controlled by… Saudi Interior Ministry Sent 30%-45% of revenue from categories including visa fees and tickets to… Some of those funds were paid to companies working on ministry business. …counterterrorism fund controlled by Saad al Jabri. …and then- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef …which it resold to the ministry, often at a profit. That money was funneled to numerous private companies, with financial connections to Jabri, his family and associates, set up to do counterterrorism work. Those companies included: …Jabri and his family and associates SAKAB Saudi Holding Co. Technology Control Co. which contracted for technology and services from IBM, Oracle, Cisco, SAS Institute, Digital Signal, and others, who aren’t charged with any wrongdoing… which transferred money to accounts and companies controlled by… Saudi Interior Ministry Sent 30%-45% of revenue from categories including visa fees and tickets to… Some of those funds were paid to companies working on ministry business. …counterterrorism fund controlled by Saad al Jabri. …and then- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef …which it resold to the ministry, often at a profit. That money was funneled to numerous private companies, with financial connections to Jabri, his family and associates, set up to do counterterrorism work. Those companies included: …Jabri and his family and associates SAKAB Saudi Holding Co. Technology Control Co. which contracted for technology and services from IBM, Oracle, Cisco, SAS Institute, Digital Signal, and others, who aren’t charged with any wrongdoing… which transferred money to accounts and companies controlled by… Saudi Interior Ministry Sent 30%-45% of revenue from categories including visa fees and tickets to… …counterterrorism fund controlled by Saad al Jabri. That money was funneled to numerous private companies, with financial connections to Jabri, his family and associates, set up to do counterterrorism work. Those companies included: SAKAB Saudi Holding Co. Technology Control Co. which contracted for technology and services from IBM, Oracle, Cisco, SAS Institute, Digital Signal, and others, who aren’t charged with any wrongdoing… which transferred money to accounts and companies controlled by… …and then- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef …Jabri and his family and associates …which it resold to the ministry, often at a profit. Some of those funds were paid to companies working on ministry business.

The profits came from companies like Technology Control Co. which was registered in 2008. The Interior Ministry funded Technology Control but it was owned at times by Mr. Jabri’s brother, a nephew and two close associates, Saudi corporate filings show.

Technology Control bought software and hardware from U.S. companies including IBM, Oracle,

Cisco Systems Inc.

and

VMware Inc.

and resold it, often at a large profit, to the government. The technology was used to build databases for fingerprint identification and monitor

Twitter

for potential security threats, among other things.

Another U.S. company, North Carolina-based analytics-software maker SAS Institute Inc., in 2012 announced a strategic partnership with Technology Control to provide services to the Interior Ministry, including work at Saudi Arabia’s intelligence-services training college.

The companies aren’t charged with any wrongdoing. Spokespeople for IBM and Oracle declined to comment, and other companies didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In 2013, Technology Control invested $50 million provided by the government in a U.S. company called Digital Signal Corp., which Mr. Jabri identified as having promising technology for finding terrorists in crowds. The company’s former CEO, David Guttadauro, said the Saudi government became his biggest client, and Technology Control his biggest investor.

Mr. Guttadauro moved to Riyadh, meeting often with Mr. Jabri. He said that while he was in Saudi Arabia, Mr. Jabri was trying to bring cutting-edge technology into an Interior Ministry bogged down by bureaucracy. One reason companies like Technology Control were formed was so they could evaluate and buy new products without going through the slow bureaucratic process.

The company had people close to Mr. Jabri in leadership roles, he said, in part because they had prior military or government experience that gave them credibility when dealing with ministry bureaucrats, which made it easier to get new technology adopted.

In cases he observed, the company sought multiple bids before acquiring technology for the government and used the bidding process to drive prices down, he said.

Prince Mohammed carried out a socially distant cabinet meeting in April.



Photo:



Balkis Press/Abaca/ZUMA Press





Much of the cash that flowed out of the ministry went to a company called SAKAB Saudi Holding Co., which received more than 26 billion Saudi riyals ($6.9 billion) from 2008 to 2014, according to bank account and transfer documents reviewed by the Journal. SAKAB didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The ministry would regularly send tens of millions of dollars to SAKAB’s account at Saudi British Bank, a subsidiary of HSBC. SAKAB would then transfer much of the cash to its account at HSBC Private Bank in Geneva, where some of it would be sent to accounts in the names of Mr. Jabri’s aides.

The largest monthly transfer was often to a British Virgin Islands-registered company called Dreams International Advisory Services Ltd., which is fully owned by Mr. Jabri, bank documents show. On April 3, 2017, for example, SAKAB paid $28,289,316 to Dreams International; $14,955,983 to Jabri ally Alhamad Abdullah; and $2,716,026 to Majed al Muzaini, Mr. Jabri’s nephew, bank documents show.

It couldn’t be determined where those funds ultimately ended up or how they were used.

Mohammed bin Nayef received hundreds of millions of dollars directly from SAKAB, but in some cases paid it out to other companies doing work for the Interior Ministry, according to bank records and the people familiar with the Saudi investigation. One U.S. executive recalled wondering why the payment he received for a contract with the ministry came directly from the prince’s personal account.

Mr. Jabri received about $250 million from SAKAB and other companies funded by the Interior Ministry, according to the bank documents and people familiar with Saudi Arabia’s ongoing investigation.

Saudi investigators calculate that Mr. Jabri, his brother, two nephews and two associates received more than $1 billion in direct payments. They are also investigating billions of dollars of other circuitous flows of money and allegedly padded contracts.

The men other than Mr. Jabri are in custody in Saudi Arabia and couldn’t be reached for comment.

The arrangement ended in 2017 when Mohammed bin Nayef was replaced as crown prince, and Prince Mohammed, the kingdom’s new No. 2, sought to dismantle the patronage system and neutralize his rivals.

Mr. Jabri had been fired several months before, officially for an unauthorized meeting with then CIA chief John Brennan. In an interview, Mr. Brennan called the reason “purely a pretext.” He added that Prince Mohammed went after Mr. Jabri because “he thought Saad was someone he couldn’t control.”

Technology Control was transferred to the government. Saudi investigators discovered that the Interior Ministry paid the company more than $11,000 apiece for 2,000 secure landline and mobile phones that cost $500 to make, according to the people familiar with the investigation. The equipment was later discarded because it didn’t work well, the people said. They also discovered Mr. Jabri’s aides had created paperwork saying the company owed them $30 million in loans, the people said.

Mr. Guttadauro said the government stopped paying his company, Digital Signal, and he left the country still owed millions of dollars. Digital Signal was later acquired at a fraction of the value it held when Saudi Arabia was a big customer. Mr. Guttadauro now runs a farm in New Hampshire.

U.S. officials said Mr. Jabri was involved in secret counterterror operations that had international significance. Former U.S. officials credit Mr. Jabri with foiling a plot to blow up airliners with bombs hidden in printer cartridges in 2010. He developed informants who helped stop terrorist attacks on Western targets, led an experimental program for rehabilitating Islamic extremists and helped repatriate suspected Saudi militants detained at the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, they said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Prince Mohammed last year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



Photo:



US DEPARTMENT OF STATE/EPA/SHUTTERSTOCK





Mr. Jabri’s son, Dr. Aljabri, declined to answer specific questions about his family’s finances. He said money that the Saudi government claims was used for corruption was actually used for clandestine counterterrorism work on behalf of the Saudi government. Former U.S. intelligence officials said it is plausible that part of the money was used this way.

A Saudi government official disagreed and said it wouldn’t make sense to pay for clandestine operations through accounts held by Mr. Jabri, his family or associates. Much of the work done by Technology Control also wasn’t clandestine—some of its projects in which it used technology from Western companies were announced via press release.

In 2013, companies affiliated with Mr. Jabri and Dr. Aljabri bought a penthouse apartment in Boston for $3.5 million, and four other units in the same building for between $670,000 and just over $1 million, state records and corporate filings show. In 2017, a company founded by Mr. Jabri and his son, and controlled by his son, bought a $4.3 million apartment in Boston’s Mandarin Oriental hotel, state records show. This year the company spent another $13.75 million on apartments in the Boston Four Seasons.

An adviser to the Jabri family said Mr. Jabri received financial bonuses for his service from “successive kings and crown princes.”

Mr. Jabri also owns homes in Toronto, where he is currently staying, and Turkey, according to people close to him.

A former ally of Mr. Jabri who sat on the boards of companies linked to the Interior Ministry visited Dr. Aljabri in Boston, and later Mr. Jabri in Toronto, to urge him to visit Turkey to be closer to family. Mr. Jabri and his son became convinced that the former ally was making the pitch at the behest of the Saudi government, according to a person familiar with their thinking.

Mr. Jabri’s children Omar and Sarah stayed behind when their father left Saudi Arabia because they were awaiting U.S. education visas. Once they got them, security agents stopped Sarah at the airport, and Omar was later prohibited from leaving, according to the people close to Mr. Jabri. The royal court gave them a monthly stipend for their living expenses because their father’s accounts were frozen in the kingdom.

Mr. Jabri asked Prince Mohammed to let his children leave, said a person close to Mr. Jabri. The prince said the issue would be resolved if he came back, according to the person.

Mr. Jabri stayed in Toronto, and in 2018, Saudi Arabia put out an Interpol notice for him. Interpol later removed the notice, accepting Mr. Jabri’s argument that he was a political opponent of Prince Mohammed.

In March, Omar and Sarah were arrested days after Omar met with a former Western intelligence official in Riyadh. Saudi investigators said Omar admitted that the official briefed him on a plan to help him and his sister escape the country. A person familiar with the meeting disputed that account and said the former spy met Omar to pass along a birthday present to Sarah from her parents.

The sister and brother are being held together in a villa for VIP prisoners within a prison complex in Riyadh, according to a Saudi official. A U.S. official said Washington has raised Mr. Jabri’s case with the Saudi government at “very senior levels.”

If Mr. Jabri returned to Saudi Arabia, said former CIA Director Brennan, “I am sure he would never be allowed to leave.”

Write to Bradley Hope at bradley.hope@wsj.com, Justin Scheck at justin.scheck@wsj.com and Warren P. Strobel at Warren.Strobel@wsj.com