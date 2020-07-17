https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/senate-judiciary-chairman-lindsey-graham-released-document-today-demonstrates-unsubstantiated-unreliable-steele-dossier/

The Senate Judiciary Committee released today two documents that provide more support that the Trump – Russia investigation was a total sham.

Senator Lindsey Graham (finally) released two documents today related to the Trump – Russia scandal perpetrated on the American people by the Obama Administration. In an announcement today, Graham says:

“I’m very pleased the investigation in the Senate Judiciary Committee has been able to secure the declassification of these important documents,” said Chairman Graham. “I want to thank Attorney General Barr for releasing these documents and allowing the American People to judge for themselves. “What have we learned from the release of these two documents by the Department of Justice? Number one, it is clear to me that the memo regarding the FBI interview of the primary sub-source in January 2017 should have required the system to stop and reevaluate the case against Mr. Page. TRENDING: Noose Hoaxer Bubba Wallace Booed at NASCAR All-Star Race Qualifier, Cheered After Crash (VIDEO) “Most importantly after this interview of the sub-source and the subsequent memo detailing the contents of the interview, it was a miscarriage of justice for the FBI and the Department of Justice to continue to seek a FISA warrant against Carter Page in April and June of 2017.

Graham also discusses the second document we reported on earlier related to information Peter Strzok had related to the Russia scam indicating he knew it was all a lie.

The first document is a 57-page summary of a three-day interview the FBI conducted with Christopher Steele’s so-called “Primary Sub-source” in January of 2017. [Document 1] This document not only demonstrates how unsubstantiated and unreliable the Steele dossier was, it shows that the FBI was on notice of the dossier’s credibility problems and sought two more FISA application renewals after gaining this awareness. The document reveals that the primary “source” of Steele’s election reporting was not some well-connected current or former Russian official, but a non-Russian based contract employee of Christopher Steele’s firm. Moreover, it demonstrates that the information that Steele’s primary source provided him was second and third-hand information and rumor at best. Critically, the document shows that Steele’s “Primary Sub-source” disagreed with and was surprised by how information he gave Steele was then conveyed by Steele in the Steele dossier. For instance, the “Primary Sub-source”: did not recall or did not know where some of the information attributed to him or his sources came from; was never told about or never mentioned to Steele certain information attributed to him or his sources; he said that Steele re-characterized some of the information to make it more substantiated and less attenuated than it really was; that he would have described his sources differently; and, that Steele implied direct access to information where the access to information was indirect.

In total, this document demonstrates that information from the Steele dossier, which “played a central and essential role” in the FISA warrants on Carter Page, should never have been presented to the FISA court.

Senator Graham was in a bind after the Horowitz report was released regarding the Steele dossier and Carter Page FISA Application in December 2019. He claimed that there was enough evidence to show that the 3rd and 4th renewals of the FISA Warrant application used to spy on Carter Page and President Trump were fraudulent. This warrant was used to spy on President Trump during nearly his entire first year in office.

What Graham has not conceded is that the original FISA warrant application and the first renewal in January 2017 were fraudulent as well. This is likely because Senator Graham was closely connected to former Senator John McCain whose team was heavily involved in pushing the Steele dossier that was used as support for the Carter Page FISA warrant.

We all knew that there was no reason to spy on President Trump and his campaign and Presidency. The Trump-Russia collusion sham never passed the smell test. It still doesn’t. We Americans just want the truth, answers and justice.

