A Senate panel could decide as early as next week to subpoena several of Joe Biden’s advisers in its investigation of Hunter Biden’s profiting from the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma while his vice president father was in charge of Ukraine policy.

Politico reported sources said the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has been trying to secure voluntary witness statements, but negotiations so far have failed.

The chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wants testimony from former Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a senior foreign policy adviser on Biden’s current campaign, former special envoy for International Energy Amos Hochstein, and former senior State Department officials Victoria Nuland and Catherine Novelli.

The testimonies from Blinken and Hochstein are particularly critical for the panel’s report on Hunter Biden’s activities with Burisma, the report said.

Austin Altenburg, a spokesman for Johnson, told Politico the committee is not commenting on any issue with witnesses.

A letter from a lawyer for the committee defined the focus as “whether certain officials within the Obama administration had actual or apparent conflicts of interest, or whether there was any other wrongdoing” associated with Hunter Biden’s position as a Burisma board member.

His firm was paid a total of more than $3 million despite his lack of experience in the gas industry.

Johnson noted Ukrainian lawmaker Andrey Derkach claimed the Bidens and Hochstein were involved in a scheme to take money from Ukraine.

The committee already has issued a subpoena for Blue Star Strategies, a company that did consulting work for Burisma.

The committee also has voted to give Johnson authority to issue subpoenas regarding “records and testimony to U.S. government agencies and to individuals relating to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation, the DOJ Inspector General’s review of that investigation, and the ‘unmasking’ of U.S. persons affiliated with the Trump campaign, transition teams, and Trump administration.”

The Obama administration’s Crossfire Hurricane probe of Trump-Russia collusion is under review by U.S. Attorney John Durham. Sources say it has turned into a criminal investigation.

Johnson said at the time: “America has long been admired for its peaceful transitions of power. However, evidence is mounting that this is not what happened in the transition between the Obama and Trump administrations. The undisputed examples that support that statement include the fact that the DNC and the Clinton campaign paid for fabricated foreign research, the Steele Dossier, that was used to instigate an FBI investigation against the Trump campaign and obtain FISA warrants.”

The Examiner said Johnson wants to check into the “use of confidential human sources to target the Trump campaign, the 17 ‘significant errors or omissions’ found by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, and the FBI’s ‘misuse of transition briefings for investigative purposes.'”

Also under scrutiny are former FBI counterintelligence investigator Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who showed in texts to each other personal animus toward Trump and an intent to prevent him from winning the election.

