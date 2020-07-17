WAKE FOREST, N.C.—Rapid population growth in liberal-leaning cities, diversifying suburbs and increasing support for protests against racial injustice across several Southern states have Democrats hopeful that they can improve on their 2016 performance in the region.

Republicans have dominated in most of the South in recent presidential elections. North Carolina was expected to be a 2020 battleground, but some polls are now showing President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a close race in Georgia and Texas, neither of which has supported a Democrat for president in decades.

This town, which has grown by 50% in the last decade and voted overwhelmingly for Mr. Trump in 2016, is the kind of conservative suburb where Democrats aren’t expecting to win but hope to see gains in November. Some residents who voted for Mr. Trump said in interviews that they are no longer comfortable with his rhetoric on race.

“Black Lives Matter” signs have popped up for the first time, residents say, in neighborhoods usually dotted with Mr. Trump’s campaign signs, and a caravan of expensive cars decorated with messages supporting racial equality held a mini-parade here last weekend.

“I’m born and bred in the South—a Southern girl,” said Debera Lamm, 71 years old, a Wake Forest resident. “I’ve changed my mind a lot about race.”

Ms. Lamm, who voted for Mr. Trump in 2016, said for the first time in her life she doesn’t know whom she supports. She said she believes in the sentiment behind the recent protests, but takes issue with some of the tactics. She described Mr. Trump as “whacking loose” and said she stopped following his tweets and comments closely.

The South has undergone demographic change in recent years, as growth in cities spilled into the suburbs and rural areas lost population. Republicans in Wake County—which includes Wake Forest and Raleigh, the capital—went from winning 13 of the 25 competitive partisan races on the ballot in 2010 to winning only two of 32 in 2018. In the last two decades, the county’s makeup of white residents has dropped 10 percentage points to 60% from 70%. The fast-growing Charlotte suburbs are seeing a similar dynamic.

The evidence at the presidential level has been mixed statewide. President Obama won North Carolina in 2008, but Republicans took it in the next two presidential elections. Mr. Trump won Texas and Georgia, though by slimmer margins than other recent GOP nominees.

“If the Biden campaign believes they’re viable in these states, then as they like to say in the South, bless their hearts,” said Samantha Zager, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign. The campaign and the top super PAC backing Mr. Trump outspent Mr. Biden’s team on ads in North Carolina and Georgia last quarter, a sign they are paying close attention to those states.

Vince Evans, the Southern political director for the Biden campaign, said the three states are in reach because of increased Democratic organization and some down-ballot success since 2016. Democrats also have been critical of Mr. Trump’s handling of the new coronavirus as Covid-19 cases surge in the South.

Republicans began solidifying strength in the South using a “law-and-order” message to appeal to white suburbanites in the 1960s, an approach Mr. Trump reiterated in his 2016 campaign. At a rally in Raleigh on the eve of the election, he reminded voters of his support for law enforcement, claiming that in Democratic-controlled cities, “You can’t walk to the store and get a loaf of bread. Often you get shot.”

He has again made provocative remarks on racial divisions. On Thursday, he said Democratic housing policies aimed at combatting segregation would “abolish our beautiful and successful suburbs,” adding that “your home will go down in value and crime rates will rapidly rise.”

Asked in an interview this week why Black Americans are dying at the hands of police, the president responded, “So are white people. What a terrible question to ask.” Data show that while more white people are killed by police, Black people are killed at higher rates that are disproportionate to their population.

Mr. Trump also has defended the Confederate flag and monuments to the Confederacy amid a charged debate on the racist legacy of the Confederacy. Mr. Biden has supported protests against police and has said Confederate statues “belong in museums.”

A recent survey conducted by Quinnipiac University found that 62% of registered voters nationwide felt Mr. Biden would do a better job addressing racial inequality, compared with 30% who felt the same way about Mr. Trump.

Democrats say they are seeing an advantage in new voter registrations in some states. North Carolina voter rolls have grown by 76,000 registrations since January 2017 across the 28 counties won by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in 2016. Over the same time, total registrations fell by 5,300 across the 72 counties carried by Mr. Cooper’s Republican opponent in that race, according to data from the state board of elections.

A State of Change

Demographic changes in North Carolina have boosted registrations in urban and suburban areas that the Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper carried in 2016, while registrations in the counties his GOP opponent won have been falling.

Percentage change in registered voters, Jan. 1, 2017–July 11, 2020

-10%. -5 0 +5 +10 Counties Pat McCrory (R) won Perquimans Co. -1,217 (-11.9%) -5,293 registered voters Brunswick Co. +11,811 (+12.3%) Counties Roy Cooper (D) won +76,083 registered voters Wake Co. +67,666 (+9.7%) Mecklenburg Co. +44,965 (+6.3%) -10%. -5 0 +5 +10 Perquimans Co. -1,217 (-11.9%) Counties Pat McCrory (R) won -5,293 registered voters Brunswick Co. +11,811 (+12.3%) Counties Roy Cooper (D) won +76,083 registered voters Mecklenburg Co. +44,965 (+6.3%) Wake Co. +67,666 (+9.7%) -10%. -5 0 +5 +10 Perquimans Co. -1,217 (-11.9%) Counties Pat McCrory (R) won -5,293 registered voters Brunswick Co. +11,811 (+12.3%) Counties Roy Cooper (D) won +76,083 registered voters Mecklenburg Co. +44,965 (+6.3%) Wake Co. +67,666 (+9.7%) -10%. -5 0 +5 +10 Counties Pat McCrory (R) won -5,293 registered voters Perquimans Co. -1,217 (-11.9%) Brunswick Co. +11,811 (+12.3%) Counties Roy Cooper (D) won +76,083 registered voters Wake Co. +67,666 (+9.7%) Mecklenburg Co. +44,965 (+6.3%)

North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said Republicans have closely tracked demographic shifts and increased resources for registering voters. He also said suburban voters were “horrified” by some recent protests that resulted in vandalism. “We’ve had rioting and looting and vandalism,” he said. “That needs to be seen in its entirety.”

Democrats also must energize Black voters, one of their most loyal constituencies, but one for which turnout in North Carolina dropped by 12 percentage points between 2012 and 2016.

Kimberly Vines, 42, a Black health-care worker from Edgecombe County, N.C., said she has been identifying members of her family who didn’t vote in 2016 or are now 18 to make sure she gets them to the polls. “I’m on them,” Ms. Vines said.

In Georgia, Democrats hope to build on recent gains, including winning a few House seats in recent years. In 2018, Democrat Stacey Abrams lost the governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp but received 48.83% of the vote —the best a Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate had done since 1998.

Even some Georgia Republicans said Ms. Abrams showed Democrats’ potential in the state when they can energize millennials, women and minorities. Ms. Abrams’s political organization, Fair Fight Action, estimates that many of the state’s newly registered voters are from Democratic-leaning demographic groups.

“Georgia is changing, there’s no question about that,” said Sen. David Perdue (R., Ga.). Mr. Perdue released a television ad this month calling for changing some policing tactics but opposing defunding the police, an idea pushed by some civil-rights activists.

“We do have a little more balanced tone,” Mr. Perdue said of his messaging around police reform when compared to Mr. Trump’s. The senator likened campaigning in Georgia to how he approached his tenure as chief executive of major corporations such as sports-retailer Reebok. “To survive, you had to meet the needs of every single customer,” said Mr. Perdue, whose race with Democrat Jon Ossoff is rated “Lean Republican” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Some Democrats say Texas, which hasn’t backed a Democrat for president since Jimmy Carter in 1976, is most out of reach for Mr. Biden. Still, the party sees room for growth in the Dallas and Houston suburbs, where they flipped a couple of House seats in 2018. Democrats also saw record turnout in a runoff election, despite the pandemic. Mr. Biden recently rolled out a general-election ad in Texas, marking an early investment there.

Political observers say Virginia—where Democrats have consistently won over newcomers in the Washington, D.C., suburbs and exurbs—paints a cautionary tale for the GOP’s grip on power in the South. Virginians have backed Democrats for president since 2008 and haven’t elected a Republican to statewide office since 2009.

Kate Obenshain, a former head of the Republican Party of Virginia, says the GOP didn’t tailor its message to college-educated and immigrant newcomers, including on criminal justice. “This ‘tough on crime,’ ‘lock ’em up and throw away the key’ messaging is for a bygone era,” she said.

Ms. Obenshain said the GOP would need to champion a positive governing message in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia, “or these other states are going to go the way of Virginia.”

—Chad Day and Paul Overberg contributed to this article.

