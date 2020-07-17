https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/sorry-native-americans-arent-native-either/

There is presently a big push not only to rewrite both history and the present regarding blacks and slavery, but now the cancel culture mob has decided to also include American Indian heritage, at the expense of the evil white European settlers/oppressors.

Actually, we know what this really is and has been about – free market capitalism vs. Marxism/communism, but that’s for another time.

The Washington Redskins football team has been cowed into dropping the name “Redskins” for something more appropriate and sensitive to the feelings of Native Americans. The Washington Code Talkers really rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it. Don’t laugh – it’s a real suggestion.

Thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court, does Oklahoma now have to be split in half and given back to the Indians? How is that going to work, Justice Gorsuch?

Plimoth Plantation in Massachusetts is now Plimoth Patuxet, as a tip of the hat to the Wampanoag Indian Tribe and because “plantation” is hurtful to modern sensibilities.

TRENDING: Most Trump supporters can’t wait to vote for him

And we’re no longer allowed to call them American Indians – you know, because of that evil white guy Christopher Columbus who wasn’t even smart enough to realize he hadn’t landed in India.

Columbus Day is being changed to Native American or Indigenous People’s Day.

And speaking of Native Americans – why do we call them this? Is it simply because they were here before Europeans arrived? Or is it because they’ve always been here, thus the name Indigenous Peoples?

Most would say the latter, but they’d be wrong.

I have no beef with the American Indian. But with all this rewriting of history, I thought I’d remind people of their actual history and lineage.

According to Webster’s dictionary, “INDIGENOUS applies to that which is not only native but which, as far as can be determined, has never been introduced or brought from elsewhere.”

Well, if this is the case, and it is, the Native Americans aren’t indigenous, they’re actually Russian immigrants.

In fact, American Indian lineage has been traced to a tiny region of Russia called Altai, which borders China, Mongolia and Kazakhstan.

Between 13,000 and 14,000 years ago, these Altaians trekked thousands of miles, up through Russia/Siberia, eventually crossing the then-exposed Bering land mass into the Americas.

“Altai is a key area because it’s a place where people have been coming and going for thousands and thousands of years,” said Dr. Theodore Schurr, from the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Schurr’s team checked Altai DNA samples for markers in mitochondrial DNA, which is always passed on by mothers, and Y chromosome DNA, which sons inherit from their fathers. Both kinds of DNA showed links between Altaians and American Indians.

Though it’s possible, that more than one wave of people crossed the land bridge, Schurr added that other researchers have not yet been able to identify another similar geographic focal point from which American Indians can trace their heritage.

So why can’t just we leave history alone. The American Indian is no more “native” than I am. They’ve just been here for a lot longer. And they certainly aren’t indigenous, as they, like us, came to this land from another.

It’s time to stop messing about and insist that the cancel culture mob stop trying to erase and rewrite the factual history of this great nation.

Give the American Indian their due with a national day of recognition if need be; let Columbus have his day back; and just let the rest be, as it has been – not offending anyone for hundreds of years.

Watch a video version of this column:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

