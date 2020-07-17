https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/south-dakota-governor-no-new-outbreaks-trump-july-4th-event-coronavirus-numbers-dropping-video/

South Dokota Governor Kristi Noem was blasted by the liberal mainstream media for holding a 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore with President Donald J. Trump.

The media warned Noem that coronavirus numbers would explode following the event where most of those in attendance chose not to wear masks at the historic event.

On Friday South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem joined FOX and Friends to give an update on the situation in South Dakota.

Governor Noem told Steve Doocy there were no new outbreaks following the Independence Day celebration.

Governor Kristi Noem:

Last week Governor Kristi Noem opened the Professional Bull Riders competition on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Governor Noem rode into the rodeo on a horse with the American flag. Nicely done!

Via FOX and Friends:

