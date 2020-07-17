http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/NgrhDT6JqWY/spekers-lockdown-project.php

Scrolling through this morning’s daily update from the Times of Israel I found the story on Robert Speker’s lockdown project: “UK Jewish seniors go viral as they rock iconic album covers during lockdown.” Subhead: “Keeping busy despite a ban on visitors, residents of Sydmar Lodge recreate famous images of musical artists such as Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, and Elvis Presley.”

The story opens:

Martin Steinberg’s jeans-clad tush has recently become nearly as famous as Bruce Springsteen’s, thanks to a new creative project currently going viral on social media. Steinberg is among residents at a Jewish care home in North London who recently posed for photos inspired by famous record album covers from the 1950s through today. The photos — styled, shot and edited by the home’s activities coordinator Robert Speker — have become a global sensation to the surprise and delight of the unlikely models.

I can’t stop laughing. This is sheer genius. I want one of these for my next milestone birthday, something along the lines of Meet the Beatles or The Who Sell Out!

Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw — Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020

