(CNBC) Stocks closed Friday mostly along the flatline as traders concluded a volatile week while a steep decline in Netflix kept other big tech shares in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 62 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 gained 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3%. The Dow and S&P 500 posted weekly gains while the Nasdaq closed lower over that time period.

Netflix reported second-quarter earnings that missed analyst expectations, pushing the stock down 6.5%. The company’s weak guidance for third-quarter subscriber growth — a key metric for the streaming giant — also contributed to the steep sell-off in the stock.

