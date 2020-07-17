https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/stunning-2-3-say-news-outlets-pursuing-political-agenda/

A stunning two of three respondents in the United States to a new poll say most major news groups in the country have their own political agenda.

Apparently long gone are the days when the stories involved “who, what, when, where, why and how” and now there is only a small minority of the population that believes that impartiality remains.

The results come on the heels of long list of compromising scenarios that have involved some high-profile media outlets. The New York Times, for example, recently dismissed an editor for publishing a commentary with a conservative perspective. Then that same news outlet was sued for making up a negative story about a Christian university, and finally a Times opinion page editor resigned, condemning the leftist political bias present in the newsroom.

The results from Rasmussen Reports were startling.

TRENDING: ‘Closer to animals’: ‘America’s Got Talent’ host says whites, Jews are ‘true savages’

The polling found 58% of Likely U.S. Voters agreed that, “As places like The [New York] Times and other once-great journalistic institutions betray their standards and lose sight of their principles, Americans still hunger for news that is accurate, opinions that are vital and debate that is sincere.”

Not even one in four disagreed.

But, significantly, the polling said, “Sixty-three percent believe most major news organizations in this country have their own political agenda. Only 27% feel these news organizations generally remain impartial.”

Rasmussen said some 42% of Democrats believe news outlets are political biased but that rises to 63% for independents and 87% for Republicans.

The survey July 15-16 involved 1,000 Likely Voters and has margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

Only 30% of voters trust the political news they get, and “and 44% believe most reporters are trying to block President Trump’s agenda. By contrast, 48% thought most reporters were trying to help President Obama pass his agenda in 2010,” Rasmussen said.

The largest bloc of voters, 44%, get news from television, down 13% from a few years ago.. Twenty-nine percent are online and 6% count on social media.

Single digit percentages rely on radio, newspapers, and their family and friends.

“Younger voters are also the most likely to believe most news organizations have their own political agenda but the least likely to think Americans want a more balanced media,” Rasmussen explained. “Seventy-nine percent of Republicans and 55% of unaffiliated voters agree with Weiss that Americans hunger for fair and balanced news, but just 42% of Democrats share that view.”

Paul Bedard, in his Washington Secrets column, said,”Not only is the political media biased, but it’s sending consumers searching for ‘news that is accurate, opinions that are vital and debate that is sincere.'”

It was the New York Times’s Bari Weiss who quit this week.

“She issued a scathing letter that said the New York Times has caught clickbait fever and writes only for the liberal audience,” he wrote.

Weiss explained, “Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor. As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space. Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions. I was always taught that journalists were charged with writing the first rough draft of history. Now, history itself is one more ephemeral thing molded to fit the needs of a predetermined narrative.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

