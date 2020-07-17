https://www.theblaze.com/news/nypd-attack-brooklyn-bridge-bail

A Bronx man who allegedly punched NYPD Chief Terence Monahan and two other police officers during a protest that turned violent has been released from jail without bail. A senior New York City police official reportedly called the release “stunning.”

A bloody brawl broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge between violent protesters and New York City Police Department officers on Wednesday.

During the melee, eight officers were injured, including a sergeant, lieutenant, and Chief of Department Terence Monahan, who is the NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer. One police officer lost consciousness during the incident.

Lieutenant Richard Mack, of the department’s Strategic Response Group, was struck several times in the face during the fracas. The suspects reportedly broke both of Mack’s orbital bones, and he was taken to the hospital, where he required 12 stitches on his face.

Quran Campbell, 25, and Banks Shaborn, 25, are accused of physically assaulting Mack, Monahan, and another officer. On Thursday night, Campbell was arraigned on assault charges in Manhattan criminal court and was released without bail.

“Quran Campbell is captured on video for the nation to witness him viciously assault 3 cops in uniform – 1 who lost consciousness. Judge Robert Rosenthal’s reckless decision to release Mr. Campbell WITHOUT BAIL endangers every NYer and the officers who risk it all to protect them,” Monahan tweeted on Friday morning. “My thanks to the @ManhattanDA’s Office for recognizing the seriousness and strength of this case by requesting $75,000 bail.”

Police said they found a Taser in Shaborn’s pocket and a folding knife in his shoe. Shaborn, who faces assault and criminal possession charges, was being held on $10,000 bail.

Chanice Reyes, 24, was arrested around 5 a.m. on Thursday after cops investigated a strong smell of marijuana coming from a car parked near City Hall, where activists have been gathering in recent weeks. Reyes, who is from New Jersey, is a suspect in the Brooklyn Bridge attack. Authorities believe Reyes is the woman dressed in red who smashes an officer in the head with a cane.

She reportedly attempted to bite one of the officers on the head while being taken into custody. Reyes was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychological evaluation after saying that she wanted to kill herself. Reyes was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer.

There were 37 people arrested during Wednesday’s Brooklyn Bridge demonstration.

“They are part of this anarchist group that has been infiltrating this Black Lives movement since the beginning,” Monahan said of the violent members of the protests during an appearance on “Good Day New York.” “This is what we dealt with since the first protest after George Floyd. It is a legitimate movement, but it is being hijacked by these anarchists, and they are the ones that have been attacking our police officers [and] are out hiding behind the many, many peaceful protesters that are out there.”

Monahan said the morale among NYPD officers is “as low as it’s been in a long time.”

“On the street corners, there is a feeling that they don’t have to listen to the police and that they’re willing to fight the police officers,” he said on Fox News.

“It is important that we as an agency tell them how much we appreciate them, how much we know they’re out there, the trouble that they’re dealing with on the street,” Monahan said. “But more importantly, the silent majority that’s out there, the community that is out there that supports our police officers, that know the job they do. They know the times they ran into a burning building to save a life. They know the times that they saved the life of a choking baby, of a cardiac victim, how often they’ve run into gunfire to save people. These are the men and women that you’re hearing others put down on a regular basis.”

On June 1, Monahan was at a George Floyd protest and joined protesters in taking a knee against police brutality.

