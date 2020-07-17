https://www.westernjournal.com/suspect-accused-brutal-attack-nypd-chief-released-jail-without-bail/

In a shocking move on Thursday, New York City Civil Court Judge Robert Rosenthal released without bail one of three alleged assailants caught on video attacking police officers, including the chief of police, on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Rosenthal is a Democrat who was elected to the court in 2019.

“One of the two men arrested for attacking an NYPD lieutenant and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan was released without bail Thursday night, with the judge granting him supervised release,” WABC-TV reported.

“Police identified him as 25-year-old Quran Campbell. The second suspect, Banks Shaborn, also 25, was being held on $10,000 bail.”

According to Fox News, a third suspect, Chanice Reyes, 24, was taken into custody Thursday near City Hall in Manhattan. Reyes is accused of attacking officers with a cane.

Officers were allegedly beaten by anti-police activists who tried to disrupt a peaceful pro-NYPD “Power of Prayer” march along the bridge on Wednesday. Video of the violent assault went viral shortly afterward.

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic violence that some viewers will find disturbing.

Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries. This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/cYuDX8G7ku — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

The prayer marchers had been making their way to Lower Manhattan, waving American flags and holding signs that said “Jesus save New York,” the New York Daily News reported.

Campbell is accused of punching Chief Monahan, the highest-ranking uniformed officer, several times in the face, according to the New York Post.

Monahan responded on Twitter to the judge’s release of Campbell without bail.

“Judge Robert Rosenthal’s reckless decision to release Mr. Campbell WITHOUT BAIL endangers every NYer and the officers who risk it all to protect them,” he tweeted.

Quran Campbell is captured on video for the nation to witness him viciously assault 3 cops in uniform — 1 who lost consciousness. Judge Robert Rosenthal’s reckless decision to release Mr. Campbell WITHOUT BAIL endangers every NYer and the officers who risk it all to protect them. pic.twitter.com/yDBDt3oKaP — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 17, 2020

The Brooklyn Bridge incident is just one of the near-daily videos coming out of New York City showing brutal daylight attacks against innocent men and women.

Last April, New York lawmakers enacted legislation limiting the criminal charges for which defendants could be required to post bail. Unsurprisingly, a sharp rise in crimes being re-committed by released defendants followed.

However, even the new bail law listed violent felony as a “qualified offense” that is bail-eligible. Judge Rosenthal had every legal means to impose bail, yet chose not to do so.

How likely is it that the offender caught on video attacking the police chief will feel free to attack again? And what does that tell other potential violent offenders when you can punch a police officer in the face and still be out on the street on “supervised release”?

Between releasing violent offenders on video without bail and defunding 1.5 billion dollars of the police budget, New York City is turning into a real-life Gotham — but without a Batman to protect it.

Even if Batman did show up, the Democrats in the city would probably make him out to be the bad guy for causing criminals to face consequences.

