Quran Campbell, one of the men who was arrested this week for beating New York Police Officers, was released from jail without bail.

Campbell beat NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan this week while crossing the Brooklyn Bridge.

ABC7 reported:

One of the two men arrested for attacking an NYPD lieutenant and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan was released without bail Thursday night, with the judge granting him supervised release.

Police identified him as 25-year-old Quran Campbell. The second suspect, Banks Shaborn, also 25, was being held on $10,000 bail.

A senior police official called these developments “stunning.”

