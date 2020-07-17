https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/suspect-arrested-beating-cops-bloody-brooklyn-bridge-released-without-bail/

Quran Campbell, one of the men who was arrested this week for beating New York Police Officers, was released from jail without bail.

Campbell beat NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan this week while crossing the Brooklyn Bridge.

These are the injuries our officers sustained. pic.twitter.com/KI9wQKywHH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

ABC7 reported:

One of the two men arrested for attacking an NYPD lieutenant and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan was released without bail Thursday night, with the judge granting him supervised release. Police identified him as 25-year-old Quran Campbell. The second suspect, Banks Shaborn, also 25, was being held on $10,000 bail. A senior police official called these developments “stunning.”

Quran Campbell is captured on video for the nation to witness him viciously assault 3 cops in uniform — 1 who lost consciousness. Judge Robert Rosenthal’s reckless decision to release Mr. Campbell WITHOUT BAIL endangers every NYer and the officers who risk it all to protect them. pic.twitter.com/yDBDt3oKaP — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 17, 2020

