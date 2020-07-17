http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/priuV5aQ5os/

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — The NYPD has taken into custody the personal assistant of Fahim Saleh, the tech entrepreneur who was found decapitated and dismembered, according to police sources.

The 21-year-old suspect has not yet been formally charged but is expected to face second degree murder and other offenses after Saleh’s sister discovered the gruesome scene that included large plastic bags and an electric saw still plugged into the wall.

The motive, sources said, appeared to be a business dispute and the theft of tens of thousands of dollars.

The gruesome murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur happened inside a luxury condo on the Lower East Side.

Saleh was found decapitated and dismembered on Tuesday. Authorities revealed on Thursday that Saleh was stabbed to death.

Investigators say Saleh was targeted and executed.

Saleh used a key fob to select his floor in the elevator Monday, but surveillance video shows a man wearing black and carrying a bag following him on and acting like he selected a different floor.

But when they arrived on the seventh floor, the man followed Saleh off, and possibly knocked him out with a taser.

Police say the murderer used a power saw to dismember the body — an act that was possibly interrupted when Saleh’s sister called up from the street, causing the suspect to flee down the fire stairs.

Friends previously described Saleh as a brash and innovative entrepreneur who started businesses in Nigeria and elsewhere in the developing world.

Gokada released the following statement about their CEO:

“A leader, innovator and inspiration, Fahim’s passion for Nigeria and its youth was immeasurable. He believed that technology could transform lives and improve safety and efficiency. He built Gokada to act upon these beliefs.

Under Fahim’s leadership, Gokada has grown to become Nigeria’s leading fully integrated delivery and logistics company, with outstanding growth and profitability metrics. Gokada has been built with a strong and resilient workforce that has navigated and transitioned through challenges, while keeping to its core values.

Gokada is committed to the well being of all of its employees, and believe it is important to take this time to support members of the team, as they pull through a devastating loss.”

