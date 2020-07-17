https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/suspect-beatdown-police-chief-given-supervised-release/

There have been some graphic displays of violence and destruction as the Black Lives Matter agenda has triggered riots across the country. But one of the more egregious has to be the on-video attack in Brooklyn on New York Police Department Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

Now police officials are saying developments in that case have turned “stunning,” because one of the suspects was let out of jail on supervised released.

WABC reports there were two arrested for the attack.

Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries. This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/cYuDX8G7ku — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

The broadcast outlets confirmed that there were two men arrested in the case, Quran Campbell, 25, and Banks Shaborn, also 25.

Campbell was released by a judge on supervised release.

“Quran Campbell is captured on video for the nation to witness him viciously assault 3 cops in uniform – 1 who lost consciousness. Judge Robert Rosenthal’s reckless decision to release Mr. Campbell WITHOUT BAIL endangers every NYer and the officers who risk it all to protect them,” Monahan said on social media.

Quran Campbell is captured on video for the nation to witness him viciously assault 3 cops in uniform — 1 who lost consciousness. Judge Robert Rosenthal’s reckless decision to release Mr. Campbell WITHOUT BAIL endangers every NYer and the officers who risk it all to protect them. pic.twitter.com/yDBDt3oKaP — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 17, 2020

The attack came during what was supposed to be a peaceful “protest” on the bridge, and eight officers were hurt. Around the rest of the nation, such protest violence has turned fatal for a number of people.

The broadcast report noted that the woman in the video “who allegedly ran up to officers who were in the middle of an arrest and started swinging a cane at them, causing injuries,” also was arrested.

That suspect, Chanice Reyes, 24, was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Dermot Shea, a New York police commissioner, warned such are the conditions officers “have to operate in every day while they continue to protect your neighborhoods. Such assaults are ALWAYS unacceptable and should outrage us all.”

Mayor Bill DeBlasio also came under rhetorical fire, with Sergeants Union chief Ed Mullins insisting that the city’s administration start allowing officers to do their jobs.

