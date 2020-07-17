https://www.dailywire.com/news/suspect-who-allegedly-attacked-3-nypd-officials-is-released-from-jail-without-bail

The man who allegedly beat a top official in the New York City Police Department and two other police officers this week was released from jail without bail.

“Quran Campbell, 25, is accused of socking the highest-ranking uniformed cop [NYPD Chief Terence Monahan] several times in the face as Monahan tried to arrest him after Campbell had allegedly punched another NYPD officer and lieutenant” near the Manhattan approach to the Brooklyn Bridge, The New York Post reported.

The Post noted that a second man, 25-year-old Banks Shaborn, was also arrested for allegedly “clocking the same lieutenant, Richard Mack, of the department’s Strategic Response Group, multiple times in the face during the scuffle.”

Both of Mack’s orbital bones were reportedly broken during the attack.

“They are part of this anarchist group that has been infiltrating this Black Lives movement since the beginning,” Monahan said. “This is what we dealt with since the first protest after George Floyd. It is a legitimate movement, but it is being hijacked by these anarchists, and they are the ones that have been attacking our police officers [and] are out hiding behind the many, many peaceful protesters that are out there.”

A video that was posted to the NYPD’s Twitter account showed some of the violence that had broken out on the bridge, including the moment that an unidentified man used a cane to violently attacked police officers who were trying to make an arrest.

“Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries,” the department wrote. “This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated.”

Leaders in the black community in New York City have started to call on the NYPD to deal with the surge in violent crime around the city by bringing back the department’s plainclothes anti-crime unit which was recently dismantled as anti-police sentiment soared in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former cop, became the second prominent member of the African-American community to call for the reinstitution of the Anti-Crime Unit, CBS New York reported Monday. “This, as shootings for the week went up 277%, 49 compared to 13 in 2019. The number of victims is up 253%, 60 compared to 17 in 2019.”

“I think that a total elimination is something we need to reevaluate,” Adams said. “Right now, bad guys are saying if you don’t see a blue and white you can do whatever you want.”

Activist Tony Herbert told the network that he agrees, saying, “we have a 1-year-old and the blood is on the hands of the mayor and the state Legislature.”

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed on Sunday that the crime surge was happening because people were “scared to pay their rent,” a notion that was quickly debunked by New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo, who noted that people could not be evicted from their homes at the moment due to the pandemic.

