President Donald Trump kidded that he is the “ultimate member” of the “Book of the Month Club” while he ripped his niece Mary Trump in a Friday night tweet as someone his parents “couldn’t stand.”

Trump snapped on Mary and former national security advisor John Bolton, each of whom had high book sales ripping the president.

“I am the ultimate member of The Book of the Month Club,” Trump tweeted. “First I have lowlife dummy John Bolton, a war mongering fool, violating the law (he released massive amounts of Classified Information) and an NDA in order to build badly needed credibility and make a few dollars, which….will all end up going to the government anyway,” he wrote in a tweet thread.

Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened,” sold more than 780,000 copies in its first week.

“Next up is Mary Trump, a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated her NDA,” Trump tweeted.

“She also broke the Law by givng [sic] out my….Tax Returns. She’s a mess! Many books have been written about me, some good, some bad,” Trump tweeted.

The book, which hit bookstores this week, is titled: “Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s elder brother, who died in 1981. She has a doctorate in psychology. Her book makes stinging claims about Trump and his upbringing, as she tries to call into question his fitness for the presidency.

