https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-hongkong-china-scholarships/2020/07/17/id/977824

President Donald Trump’s executive order to hold China accountable for imposing national security legislation on Hong Kong includes terminating Fulbright scholarship exchanges for graduate students from China and Hong Kong and U.S. training for Hong Kong police or other security services at the Department of State’s International Law Enforcement Academies, reports the Hong Kong Free Press.

Trump signed the order Tuesday.

The national security law, released early July and effective immediately, rolls back the autonomy of Hong Kong’s governance. The legislation aims to quell anti-government protests that have taken place in Hong Kong since June 2019 over a bill that would have allowed for criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China under certain circumstances.

Hong Kong was ruled by Britain as a colony but then returned to China in 1997. Under the “one country, two systems” arrangement, it has some autonomy, and its people more rights.

The Hong Kong police force said it would seek training elsewhere.

“Hong Kong Police Force will continue to seek training opportunities and cooperation with our global counterparts with a view to enhancing officers’ professional efficiency and service quality,” the force said in an email reply on Thursday night to the Free Press.

