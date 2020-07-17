http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2Fcltqd2hqc/

Amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, The Business Roundtable (BRT) called on Friday for every company to require employee and customer masks.

“One of the most effective things we can all do to protect public health and the economy is to wear face coverings in public settings, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” BRT said in their statement, published Friday.

The group cited, “rising infection rates around the country … putting public health and our economy at grave risk,” and stressed that “failure to bring the pandemic under control will have devastating, long-term consequences for millions of Americans.”

“Business Roundtable applauds the many companies that are protecting their employees and customers by mandating the use of face coverings indoors consistent with CDC guidelines,” they said. “We encourage every company to adopt this practice and hope that all Americans will adopt the use of face coverings to protect their families, friends, neighbors, and our economy.”

BRT membership includes Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, and Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson.

The statement follows an announcement by Walmart CEO — and BRT chairman — Doug McMillon, requiring personal protective equipment (PPE) be worn by all customers and employees on the premises of all U.S. Walmart locations, regardless of state guidance. Companies that already mandate masks in all national locations include Apple, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, and Panera Bread.

