Just days after being castigated by the Portland Police Officers Association for defending antifa rioters, Oregon elected Democrats are making it official: they’re antifa’s biggest fans.

From Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley to Governor Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, they’ve all come to the side of violent protesters who have been burning, vandalizing, looting and rioting for the past 47 days straight.

Since early July, federal officers have been in Portland, Oregon defending the federal courthouse that has been under siege by antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters. During the July 4th weekend, federal officers had to fight off antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters in a six hour battle that saw federal officers get hit by IED, rocks, bottles, munitions and lasers pointed in their eyes.

Now comes President Trump with his federal officers and all of a sudden we’re hearing “stories” of “secret police,” “shadowy” figures who are driving “unmarked” cars and talking to antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters trying to set up another “autonomous zone” in the city – directly across from the federal courthouse that’s been under attack.

Scenes of chaos: Antifa started another fire downtown, stole park fencing to create their own barricades. All traffic was again blocked by them in this area of downtown. Federal police then deploy tear gas to disperse rioters. pic.twitter.com/gFnT2j5ycc — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2020

The officials Left in Portland are in full meltdown mode. They’re used to picking antifa’s targets for them, now they appear to be worried that their shock troops will be gone before the November election.

Quick, call the police.

Hold up, they’re busy.

Far-left protesters are already congregating around the closed park in Portland. They tried to interfere with the arrest of a protester: pic.twitter.com/xYNBfJY1rD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 16, 2020

The national media, who don’t have to live in Portland, are lapping it up.

The Washington Post headlined its story, ‘It was like being preyed upon:’ Portland protesters say federal officers in unmarked vans are detaining them.”

A similar story on the NPR affiliate reported that the additional federal effort started on July 14.

Federal law enforcement officers have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland and detain protesters since at least July 14. Personal accounts and multiple videos posted online show the officers driving up to people, detaining individuals with no explanation of why they are being arrested, and driving off. The tactic appears to be another escalation in federal force deployed on Portland city streets, as federal officials and President Donald Trump have said they plan to “quell” nightly protests outside the federal courthouse and Multnomah County Justice Center that have lasted for more than six weeks. Officers from the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and Customs and Border Protection’s BORTAC, have been sent to Portland to protect federal property during the recent protests against racism and police brutality.

You could call it law enforcement or you could call it, as Senator Ron Wyden does, Trump sending, shhhh, “secret police”:

How many fabrications did you make in that single statement? “Peaceful protester”? “Secret police”? “Occupying army?” “Provoke violence”? Funny how you struggled to say anything about #antifa… — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) July 16, 2020

What defense attorney Robert Barnes says in reply to Senator Wyden is true. Wyden doesn’t denounce antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters, but here he goes after Trump. For the record, Wyden claims to live in Oregon, but actually lives in New York with his wife and kids and occasionally parachutes into Portland to do a grip and grab before catching a redeye back to Manhattan.

And that person “shot in the head” Wyden mentioned, was an imported antifa rioter from Texas getting hit with a canister from a munition as he was advancing on the federal officers. Sure, “peaceful.”

Senator Jeff Merkley had another name for the federal law enforcement officers – “shadowy.”

“These shadowy forces have been escalating, not preventing, violence.”

Who writes their material?

Oregon Democrats and Portland’s Professional Protesters™ are upset that federal officers are questioning antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters, who are outfitted in black bloc attire in the middle of the night in the riot zone. And they’re doing it in unmarked cars. We’re pretty sure antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters will mark them up for them.

Governor Kate Brown, who is busy locking Oregonians down and forcing them to wear masks everywhere, seems to have absolutely no problem with rioters freely destroying the state’s biggest downtown. But, naturally, Trump’s the problem.

“This political theater from President Trump has nothing to do with public safety,” Brown said in a statement. “The President is failing to lead this nation. Now he is deploying federal officers to patrol the streets of Portland in a blatant abuse of power by the federal government.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has previously asked the federal officers to leave town, since he’s doing such a cracker jack job of dispatching antifa and riotous Black Lives Matter mobs. Kidding.

He’s back saying that if asked to a meeting with the feds “we would decline.” That’ll show ’em.

A number of people have asked if I know DHS leadership is in town, and if I’m going to meet with them. We’re aware that they’re here. We wish they weren’t. We haven’t been invited to meet with them, and if we were , we would decline. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 16, 2020

How great a job is Wheeler doing? So great that all of official Portland and Oregon elected Democrats have been begged by the police union to please stop defending antifa. His police, as well as local prosecutors, are busy catching and releasing mobsters and dropping charges.

This is what happened just last night, after six weeks of nightly riots. Police officers were reduced to asking rioters – pretty please? – to please not sack the Southeast Portland Police Precinct. And – pretty please – not barricade officers inside the precinct and set it on fire as they did a week or so ago in North Portland.

We have heard chants stating the crowd around Southeast Precinct wants to enter the property and burn down the precinct. You are subject to arrest and use of force including crowd control munitions if you enter the property. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 17, 2020

We have also heard your requests for additional reinforcements. If you are a peaceful protestor, we are asking you to leave. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 17, 2020

Honestly, it’s more embarrassing than Jeb Bush asking a crowd to “please clap.”

Please don’t kill us.

Do not shine lights into officers eyes. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 17, 2020

The downtown is largely boarded up because of riots.

My friend took these photos of Portland a few days ago. The downtown is boarded up.

My friend holds a concealed weapons license. Like so many people, he refused to get out of his car. pic.twitter.com/OCUDRr3G9W — Victoria Taft (@VictoriaTaft) July 9, 2020

Certainly they’re not on the side of security? Of protecting the law abiding’s civil right? pic.twitter.com/210UaI1bQk — Victoria Taft (@VictoriaTaft) July 17, 2020

Portland’s got bigger problems than President Trump rolling up bad guys. If they hadn’t before, their constituents can certainly see now whose side Oregon’s elected Democrats are on. Antifa’s. Not yours.

