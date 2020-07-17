https://thehill.com/homenews/news/507781-us-confirms-over-75600-coronavirus-new-cases-breaking-single-day-record

The U.S. reported over 75,600 COVID-19 cases on Thursday alone, marking a new daily record as cases continue to surge across the country.

The grim milestone marks the 11th time in the last month that the U.S. has broken this single-day record, according to The New York Times. The prior record for daily recorded cases was set last Friday at 68,241 cases.

Fatalities amid the coronavirus pandemic also reached new highs this week.

Florida reported 156 new fatalities on Thursday, its highest record since the pandemic began in March. The new deaths bring the state’s total to at least 4,677 related to COVID-19.

Florida was one of 10 states to set a single-day record for deaths this week, including Alabama, Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Utah, according to the Times.

The news comes after state leaders have begun zeroing in on face masks to stem the spread of the disease.

Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an order Thursday mandating that state residents wear face masks or coverings in public in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Colorado Gov. Jared PolisJared Schutz PolisColorado governor issues statewide mask mandate Colorado governor stands by saying ‘you’re a selfish bastard’ if you refuse to wear a mask Protesters surround Aurora Police precinct after photos emerge of officers mocking Elijah McClain’s death MORE (D) also issued a statewide mask mandate Thursday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Wednesday announced a mask mandate that is set to continue through the end of the month as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the state.

“Despite all our best efforts, we’re seeing increases in cases every day still occurring and we’re almost to the point where hospital ICUs are overwhelmed,” Ivey told reporters this week.

The U.S. has reported over 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 138,268 fatalities as of Friday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

