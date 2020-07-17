https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-john-lewis-lion-civil-rights-congress-dies-80/

John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80.

Lewis’ death was confirmed by a House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a statement Friday night.

John Lewis’s memory moves us all to, in the face of injustice, make “good trouble, necessary trouble.” May it be a comfort to his son John-Miles & his entire family that so many mourn their loss at this sad time. https://t.co/cPEn54Tpi6 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

Lewis was the last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

TRENDING: Latest Violence in New York City: Mom Pushing Stroller Choked, Stabbed in Alarming Video

A scene from 2018, in which civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis danced along to Pharrell’s “Happy” at a rally for Stacey Abrams in Decatur, Georgia. The long-serving and beloved congressman has passed away at age 80. https://t.co/UOBUhuv7oT pic.twitter.com/QcVp35zHkG — ABC News (@ABC) July 18, 2020

He was best known for leading 600 protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by state troopers.

Rep. John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights era whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, has died. https://t.co/PABvcp8tsw — The Associated Press (@AP) July 18, 2020

Televised images forced the country’s attention on racial oppression.

A Democrat from Atlanta, he won his U.S. House seat in 1986.

John Lewis was a hero and an icon, and will be missed dearly. His legacy will live on. Rest In Peace. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 18, 2020

RELATED: Rep. John Lewis Reveals He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

“John Lewis was a hero and an icon, and will be missed dearly. His legacy will live on,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw tweeted.

Tonight, the world grieves for the great John Lewis. In my 1st yr in the Senate, I had the privilege of traveling w/ John & much of the Congressional Black Caucus to Nelson Mandela’s funeral. The entire trip to Johannesburg, John regaled us w/ stories of being alongside Dr. King. pic.twitter.com/IKK6It3wvD — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 18, 2020

“Tonight, the world grieves for the great John Lewis,” Senator Ted Cruz said.

Lewis’ career in public service spanned for nearly 60 years. Our thoughts are with his family.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.