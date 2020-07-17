https://www.dailywire.com/news/video-producer-for-biden-taunted-cops-as-worse-than-pigs

Prior to joining the Biden campaign on July 1 as a supervising video producer, a woman who worked with the Bernie Sanders campaign tweeted a meme insinuating that police were worse than pigs. The meme stated, “Please stop calling police ‘pigs’ … pigs are highly intelligent [and] empathetic animals who would never racially profile you.”

Sara Pearl also retweeted a user’s comment that while “pigs are sweet, intelligent and compassionate,” police officers are “monsters” who “don’t deserve to be called pigs,” Fox News noted.

According to the news outlet, “On June 1, Pearl tweeted simply, ‘#DefundPolice.’ Days later, she said Buffalo’s police department should be ‘defunded immediately.’” Pearl wrote last July “that calling President Trump a pig was an ‘insult to pigs!!!!’ that she will not ‘tolerate.’” Fox News reported.

Pearl has deleted the tweets. Fox News noted that the Biden campaign did not reply to Fox News’ request for comment, prompting Richard Grenell, Trump’s former director of national intelligence, to tweet, “Joe Biden can’t stand up to his supporters or staff who are calling to Defund the Police. Scary! The Biden campaign didn’t respond … when given the chance. Why wouldn’t the Biden campaign immediately say ‘of course we don’t support this!’??!”

Joe Biden can’t stand up to his supporters or staff who are calling to Defund the Police. Scary! The Biden campaign didn’t respond to when given the chance. Why wouldn’t the Biden campaign immediately say “of course we don’t support this!”??!https://t.co/BNP2BYO54G — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 17, 2020

After the National Association of Police Organizations, which had endorsed the Obama-Biden ticket in 2008 and 2012, announced on Wednesday that they endorsed President Trump, Democratic National Committee communications director Xochitl Hinojosa was asked on Thursday on Fox News’ “Bill Hemmer Reports” how that would affect Biden’s elections prospects. Hinojosa answered, “I think right now, Joe Biden is making sure that he is someone who is talking directly to Americans about how to keep them safe and making sure we are rebuilding this trust.”

NAPO stated in their endorsement of Trump, “Our endorsement recognizes your steadfast and very public support for our men and women on the front lines, especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many.”

They continued, “We particularly value your directing the Attorney General to aggressively prosecute those who attack our officers; your signing into law the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act; your advocacy and signing into law the legislation which permanently authorizes funds to support 9/11 first responders and their families; your revitalization of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program to help reduce violent crime; and your unflagging recognition that America’s law enforcement officers, just like any other citizens, have Constitutional rights, too.”

In a Now This interview with activist Ady Barkan last week, Biden said, “Surplus military equipment for law enforcement – they don’t need that. The last thing you need is a … Humvee coming into a neighborhood; it’s like the military invading. They don’t know anybody; they become the enemy. They’re supposed to be protecting these people.”

Barkan interrupted, “But do we agree that we can redirect some of the funding?” Biden responded, “Yes, absolutely.”

