http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dHeYz8GXcz4/

The Washington Post labeled on Friday Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA) as the seventh most vulnerable incumbent during the 2020 congressional elections.

The Post wrote of Finkenauer:

Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer is a top Republican target after she flipped this Trump district in 2018, in decisive fashion for a swing district. Republicans are excited about their challenger, state Rep. Ashley Hinson, who is best known as a former morning TV anchor. Finkenauer is a prolific fundraiser, but Hinson just outraised her.

The Post’s rating of Finkenauer follows as Hinson raised $1,050,000 in the second quarter of 2020, where she not only outraised Finkenauer but also doubled the number of first-time donors.

“Our campaign’s message is clearly resonating with folks in Iowa’s First Congressional District. People are sick and tired of politics as usual. I’m running to end the chaos and dysfunction we see in Washington happening on both sides of the aisle,” Hinson said in a statement on Friday.

She added, “I look forward to spending every day from now till November holding Congresswoman Finkenauer accountable to her liberal record.”

“This is yet another indicator that Ashley has the momentum in this race and is on track for victory in November. Congresswoman Finkenauer has repeatedly pandered to the Washington establishment and Democratic leadership. She pulled a fast one on Iowan’s in 2018, our campaign will hold her accountable,” Annie Topp, Hinson’s press secretary, said in a statement on Friday.

President Donald Trump won Iowa’s First Congressional District during the 2016 presidential election, which means that a Trump victory in 2020 could help Hinson topple Finkenauer.

Hinson has earned the highest tier of the Young Gun Program by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), and the Cook Political Report rates the race for Iowa’s First Congressional District as a “toss-up.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

