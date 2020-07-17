https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/watch-captain-america-star-chris-evans-surprises-6-year-old-hero-on-instagram

On Friday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed the message of encouragement Captain America star Chris Evans gave Bridger Walker — the 6-year-old boy from Wyoming who saved his sister from being attacked by the neighbor’s dog. Read the full story here.

In this clip, Pat, Jeffy, and Keith viewed the heartwarming video of Bridger and his little sister reacting to what Evans had to say on Instagram. Evans commended the boy for his selfless act of bravery and promised to track down his address so he could send him an authentic Captain America shield.

The show took a hilarious turn when Pat and Jeffy started going back-and-forth to say that Evans’ gesture was nice, but it could have been better.

“He couldn’t overnight it,” Pat joked.

Jeffy agreed and joked that what Evans did was nice, but it could have been better if the shield was there when Bridger watched the video. Trying to keep a straight face, Pat decided that because Evans did not present Bridger with the shield when he watched the video, that perhaps Evans should have just done nothing.

Watch the clip for more details.

