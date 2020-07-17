https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/watch-four-arrested-splattering-blue-paint-black-lives-matter-mural-nyc-shouting-lives-matter-blue-lives-matter/

Four people have been arrested for splattering blue paint on the state-sanctioned Black Lives Matter eyesore painted in the road outside Trump Tower in New York City.

The brave activists shouted “Blue Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter” as they painted over the city-approved vandalism.

Group of Trump supporters splattered blue paint onto BLM mural outside Trump Tower, saying “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter”. Four people were arrested. [email protected] for licensing pic.twitter.com/DVw441PicV — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) July 17, 2020

Black Lives Matter Mural has been splashed by blue paint pic.twitter.com/2an6WLNXsI — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) July 17, 2020

Onlookers shouted at them hysterically as they did it.

NBC New York reports “the alleged vandals threw the paint in what appeared to be a coordinated effort involving about 10 people around 4 p.m. Friday. There were plans going around on social media with a group of people discussing doing the stunt.”

This is the second time the mural has been defaced since it was painted with the assistance of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. On Monday, it was splattered with red paint.

Unlike the rioters and looters that took over his city recently, he has made it a priority to arrest those who dare to vandalize it. In fact, Mayor de Blasio has seemingly been more concerned with protecting the tacky painting than about the rising crime in the city since he tied the hands of his police force.

“Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!” President Donald Trump tweeted about the mural.

De Blasio is planning to paint four more of the ridiculous murals throughout the city.

