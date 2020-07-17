https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/statues-monuments-catholic-church-prosecution/2020/07/17/id/977754

A senior White House official said the “criminals” who destroyed religious statues and vandalized Catholic Churches will be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”

The official told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the “recent onslaught of violence against Catholic monuments like the Virgin Mary statue in Boston and the Jesus statue in Miami” is “absolutely appalling.”

“President Trump joins the Catholic community in solidarity during this difficult time,” the official told the outlet. “Rest assured, President Trump will always demand law and order in American communities, and ensure the criminals causing these sacrilegious acts will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month that states anyone who destroys or defaces a public monument or statue would be punished under the law.

“President Trump will never allow violence to control our streets, rewrite our history, or harm the American way of life,” the order states.

Trump issued the order after dozens of statues and monuments of Confederate generals and soldiers were defaced across the country amid calls for racial justice. Now, vandals have been targeting all types of public figures, including religious ones.

A statue of Jesus was beheaded in Miami on Wednesday. In Rhode Island, a 26-year-old man painted swastikas and anti-Catholic language on the gravestones of Dominican friars in a Catholic graveyard in Providence. Virgin Mary statues have been set ablaze in several cities.

“The rise in violence against houses of worship, religious symbols, and sacred spaces is quickly becoming an epidemic across the country led by radical leftists hell-bent on destroying the very moral fabric of our nation,” Trump campaign deputy press secretary Ken Farnaso told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“These anarchists have been appeased by Joe Biden and the Democrat party who have been giving them a platform for their intolerance and Marxism,” he continued. “President Trump has fought and will fight to preserve our cultural heritage and religious freedom, but it is becoming increasingly clear that in Joe Biden’s America, we won’t be safe.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

