A woman who went viral in June and July for appearing in videos where she made horrifically racist, violent, and sexually crude remarks to numerous people has died after she was run over by a fire truck.

Rachel Dawn Ruit, 41, was featured in videos that went viral on June 13 and July 1, the latter of which showed her calling another woman the “n-word” dozens of times before saying that she was into “underage pedophilia” and threatening to “slit your g*dd*mned throat right the f*** here in front of the courthouse, b****.”

The Asheville Citizen Times reported another incident that unfolded involving Ruit where she allegedly attacked a woman wearing a hijab and a 14-year-old black girl on July 4.

The Asheville Citizen Times reported:

“Less than two hours ago, white supremacist Rachel Ruit ripped my hijab off, bit my face and beat a black teen girl after yelling racial slurs,” Nahlah Karimah posted July 4 on Twitter. … [Ernesta] Carter said she heard Ruit tell the girl she needed to be “put down” and if she fought back “she would be raped.” Ruit then grabbed the girl by the groin, she said. … Carter said she yelled for help then saw Ruit jump on top of the girl, “clawing and biting her.” Ruit grabbed the girl’s necklace and began choking her, she said.

The Asheville Police Department later arrested Ruit that same day and charged her with simple assault, disorderly conduct and second degree trespassing.

On Wednesday, the Asheville Police Department reported that Ruit was killed when she was run over by a fire truck. The department said in a statement:

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on July 13 the Asheville Police Department responded to the 800 block of Patton Avenue after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian and an Asheville Fire Department vehicle. Upon arrival officers located a female victim, identified as Rachel Dawn Ruit, in critical condition. Ruit was transported to Mission Hospital. On the afternoon of July 14 Ruit passed away as a result of her injuries.

A man named Jonathan Rowell posted a photograph to Facebook of the incident which also showed a black woman praying over Ruit as she laid on the ground after being hit.

“I just witnessed the same lady from that video accidentally step out into traffic on Patton Avenue, going towards downtown Asheville, as she was walking with traffic coming from behind her…the Asheville Fire Department truck that you see in the background is the vehicle that she stepped out in front of,” Rowell wrote. “There were over a dozen bystanders that had come to see what was going on…and then there was 1 lady who was praying out loud & I mean praying very intensely…begging God to please let this lady survive.”

Rowell concluded, “And that 1 person was the Black lady standing right in front of me in this picture. Praying & praying & praying and in tears for coincidentally the same woman who was yelling the N word with such hatred in her heart. Just sayin.”

