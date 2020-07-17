https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/WWII-veteran-Nazis-cancer/2020/07/17/id/977710

A 99-year-old German Jewish World War II veteran has survived her latest brush with death— overcoming coronavirus, Fox News reports.

Joy Andrew tested positive for COVID-19 back in May at her home at the Minister Grange Care Home in York, England.

Two weeks after her diagnosis, she was placed on end-of-life care and her daughter said her final farewell, Yahoo News UK reports.

But after surviving a Nazi assassination attempt, plane crash and breast cancer, Andrew wasn’t going to let a virus take her out.

Her family and nursing home staff said they watched as the “feisty” and “indestructible” woman fought back.

According to The Sun, her life hung in the balance for two days, but she was able to “miraculously defeat” the virus.

Andrew joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force and served in Bomber Command during WWII.

Her daughter Michele Andrew said her mom “survived an assassination attempt in post-war Germany by her chauffeur, later identified as a Nazi.”

“She also survived crash landing in the desert as one of BOAC’s [British Overseas Airways Corporation] first air hostesses. She was rescued by Bedouins,” she explained. “And she survived breast cancer.”

Michele was adopted by Joy and her late husband, David, in 1963.

Michele said her mom “certainly wasn’t going to let coronavirus defeat her.”

Her daughter said Joy has dementia, so she doesn’t fully understand that she beat the disease.

The family said they are looking forward to celebrating Joy’s 100th birthday on Nov. 22.

