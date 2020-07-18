https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/507958-85-infants-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-texas-county-amid

Eighty-five infants tested positive for the coronavirus this week in a Texas county amid an alarming spike in cases in the state.

Nueces County’s public health director said at a meeting Friday that a review of the county’s coronavirus data unveiled the startling statistic.

“These babies have not even had their first birthdays yet,” Annette Rodriguez said. “Please help us to stop the spread of this disease. Stay social distanced from others; stay protected. Wear a mask when in public and for everyone else, please do your best to stay home.”

The statistics comes as Texas experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, recording 10,000 new cases per day for several days in a row this week. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has issued a statewide mask mandate to try to blunt the spread of the pandemic.

Texas is one of several states, mostly across the south and west, to see spikes in cases after initially flattening the curve, raising fears of a broader, nationwide outbreak later in the year and renewing worries of a second economic downturn.

